CuratedTravel

Alberta home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Feb 9 2022, 12:20 am
Alberta home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels
@rimrockresort/Instagram | @lifeinseasons_ via @fairmontmac/Instagram

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Alberta.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 67 hotels in Alberta and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Our province was awarded two gold badges and 14 silver. Here are all of the best hotels in Alberta.

🥇 Fairmont Banff Springs 🥇

Region rank: #1 in the province
Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

🥇 Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise 🥇

Region rank: #2 in the province
Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise

🥈 Silver badge winners 🥈

Post Hotel & Spa

Region rank: #3 in the province
Address: 200 Pipestone Road, Lake Louise

Fairmont Palliser

Region rank: #4 in the province
Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District

Region rank: #7 in the province
Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Le Germain Hotel Calgary

Region rank: #9 in the province
Address: 899 Centre Street S, Calgary

Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire

Region rank: #10 in the province
Address: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Region rank: #11 in the province
Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Hyatt Regency Calgary

Region rank: #12 in the province
Address: 700 Centre Street S, Calgary

The Rimrock Resort Hotel

Region rank: #13 in the province
Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Region rank: #15 in the province
Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

Stoneridge Mountain Resort by CLIQUE

Region rank: #16 in the province
Address: 101 – 30 Lincoln Park, Canmore

Blackstone Mountain Lodge by CLIQUE

Region rank: #17 in the province
Address: 170 Kananaskis Way, Canmore

Best Western Premier Freeport Inn Calgary Airport

Region rank: #18 in the province
Address: 86 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary

Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel

Region rank: #19 in the province
Address: 110 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Union Bank Inn

Region rank: #24 in the province
Address: 10053 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The top three hotels in the country are Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia at number one, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Montréal in Montreal, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh

SUBSCRIBE FOR FRESH NEWS DELIVERED DAILY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT