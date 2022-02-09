Alberta home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Alberta.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 67 hotels in Alberta and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

You might also like: Calgary has some of the most sustainable hotels of any city in the world

These 10 spectacular resorts are ranked the best in Alberta

You can fly from Calgary to Atlanta for less than $270 roundtrip starting this month

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Our province was awarded two gold badges and 14 silver. Here are all of the best hotels in Alberta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

Region rank: #1 in the province

Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

Region rank: #2 in the province

Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise

🥈 Silver badge winners 🥈

Post Hotel & Spa

Region rank: #3 in the province

Address: 200 Pipestone Road, Lake Louise

Fairmont Palliser

Region rank: #4 in the province

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District

Region rank: #7 in the province

Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Le Germain Hotel Calgary

Region rank: #9 in the province

Address: 899 Centre Street S, Calgary

Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire

Region rank: #10 in the province

Address: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Region rank: #11 in the province

Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Hyatt Regency Calgary

Region rank: #12 in the province

Address: 700 Centre Street S, Calgary

The Rimrock Resort Hotel

Region rank: #13 in the province

Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Region rank: #15 in the province

Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

Stoneridge Mountain Resort by CLIQUE

Region rank: #16 in the province

Address: 101 – 30 Lincoln Park, Canmore

Blackstone Mountain Lodge by CLIQUE

Region rank: #17 in the province

Address: 170 Kananaskis Way, Canmore

Best Western Premier Freeport Inn Calgary Airport

Region rank: #18 in the province

Address: 86 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary

Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel

Region rank: #19 in the province

Address: 110 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Union Bank Inn

Region rank: #24 in the province

Address: 10053 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The top three hotels in the country are Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia at number one, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Montréal in Montreal, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh