Alberta home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Alberta.
Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.
They ranked 67 hotels in Alberta and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.
A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.
Our province was awarded two gold badges and 14 silver. Here are all of the best hotels in Alberta.
🥇 Fairmont Banff Springs 🥇
Region rank: #1 in the province
Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
🥇 Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise 🥇
Region rank: #2 in the province
Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise
🥈 Silver badge winners 🥈
Region rank: #3 in the province
Address: 200 Pipestone Road, Lake Louise
Region rank: #4 in the province
Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary
JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District
Region rank: #7 in the province
Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton
Region rank: #9 in the province
Address: 899 Centre Street S, Calgary
Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire
Region rank: #10 in the province
Address: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary
Region rank: #11 in the province
Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton
Region rank: #12 in the province
Address: 700 Centre Street S, Calgary
Region rank: #13 in the province
Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Region rank: #15 in the province
Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary
Stoneridge Mountain Resort by CLIQUE
Region rank: #16 in the province
Address: 101 – 30 Lincoln Park, Canmore
Blackstone Mountain Lodge by CLIQUE
Region rank: #17 in the province
Address: 170 Kananaskis Way, Canmore
Best Western Premier Freeport Inn Calgary Airport
Region rank: #18 in the province
Address: 86 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary
Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel
Region rank: #19 in the province
Address: 110 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Region rank: #24 in the province
Address: 10053 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
The top three hotels in the country are Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia at number one, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Montréal in Montreal, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.
With files from Imaan Sheikh