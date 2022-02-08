Calgary has some of the most sustainable hotels of any city in the world

Calgary is home to one of the largest numbers of environmentally friendly hotels in the world, with clear practices on reducing waste, sourcing local produce, and minimizing energy consumption.

A new analysis by British data comparison firm Uswitch combed through the “eco-credentials” of thousands of hotels in the world’s 200 largest cities on hotel platform .

There are 136 hotels in Calgary, with 32 of them (that’s 23.5%) deemed to be accommodations properties with sustainable operations. The city itself has implemented green initiatives, including an advanced public transportation system that enables locals and visitors to travel in a more environmentally friendly way.

The report lists Le Germain Hotel as a specific example of a Calgary hotel with an eco-conscious way of operating, with its “stringent recycling policies,” meaning that they are constantly monitoring products that can be reused, recharged or recycled.

Le Germain Hotel Calgary has also recently switched to geothermal heating and cooling, along with energy-efficient lighting systems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotels Le Germain (@legermainhotels)

In fact, Canadian cities dominated the top five in the global ranking.

Vancouver is first on the list, at 44% (39 out of 89 hotels); followed by Stockholm, Sweden, at 40.3% (87 out of 216 hotels); Toronto at 24.7%% (37 out of 150 hotels); and then Calgary, with Edmonton close behind at 22.6% (30 out of 133 hotels).

Montreal is ranked 39th, with 38 out of 309 hotels carrying out sustainable practices or 12.3%.

The ranking of the world’s top 50 cities for sustainable hotels did not include any cities in the United States, Australia, or Great Britain. Other than Canadian cities, countries that were represented by a handful or more of their cities include India (10 cities) and South Africa (five cities).

Top cities with the most sustainable hotels

Vancouver, Canada: 43.82% — 39 out of 89 hotels Stockholm, Sweden: 40.28% — 87 out of 216 hotels Toronto, Canada: 24.67% — 37 out of 150 hotels Calgary, Canada: 23.53% — 32 out of 136 hotels Edmonton, Canada: 22.56% — 30 out of 133 hotels Lahore, Pakistan: 21.33% — 32 out of 150 hotels Medellin, Colombia: 20.04% — 94 out of 469 hotels Bogota, Colombia: 19.6% — 147 out of 750 hotels Ekurhuleni, South Africa: 19.46% — 217 out of 1,115 hotels Johannesburg, South Africa: 19.21% — 132 out of 687 hotels

With files from Kenneth Chan