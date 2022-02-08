These 10 spectacular resorts are ranked the best in Alberta

We are lucky that Alberta boasts luxurious resorts to relax and unwind in during that hard-earned holiday and a recent company has ranked the best of the best.

Many are located in Alberta’s best natural regions, but we won’t judge if you spend the whole trip chilling at the beautiful accommodation.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings.

10. Solara Resort & Spa – Bellstar Hotels & Resorts

The first of two resorts in Canmore to make the list, Solara is a perfect spot to be near everything you want to do: skiing, snowboarding, hiking, sightseeing. For more relaxation, kick back in your room. Each of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites features a cozy fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and a spacious bathroom with a jet massage shower.

9. Royal Canadian Lodge Banff

Previous visitors especially commend this hotel’s prime location in central Banff, close to the restaurants and entertainment that the small ski town has to offer. But even with all the tempting options outside the hotel, guests still find reasons to stay on site. Reviews say the rooms are spacious and comfortable with minifridges and queen- or king-sized beds and the premier, deluxe, and executive suites even come with a gas fireplace. However, some recent guests mentioned spotty WiFi service.

8. Fantasyland Hotel and Resort

Located in the biggest mall in North America, Fantasyland Hotel and Resort and its all-encompassing themed rooms are a treat for guests. It’s also ranked as the number one resort in all of Edmonton.

7. Stoneridge Mountain Resort by CLIQUE

Nestled in Canmore, you don’t have to go far to enjoy your spectacular surroundings: the sundeck, the pool, and all the rooms boast sweeping mountain vistas. When you’re not gazing at the view from your digs, enjoy a gas fireplace, free WiFi, a 42-inch TV, and in-suite laundry.

6. Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

The company says despite the fact this hotel is connected to an 84,000-square-foot casino on the Tsuut’ina First Nation reservation, the property maintains a quiet, relaxing atmosphere, according to recent guests. Visitors especially appreciated that the rooms, which are designed with a neutral color palette and feature sizable work desks and free Wi-Fi access, were soundproofed.

5. The Rimrock Resort Hotel

Coming back to the mountians and rooted in the slope of Sulphur Mountain, The Rimrock Resort Hotel is about as close as you can stay to the Canadian Rockies without camping. Recent guests rave about the views of the surrounding mountains from the guest rooms on the hotel’s higher floors and from the Grandview suites.

4. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Centered at the heart of the Rockies, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge impresses guests with its rustic, refined atmosphere and picturesque setting. However, US News added some guests felt that this hotel was less impressive than other Fairmont properties they have stayed at.

3. Post Hotel & Spa

Situated in Lake Louise, Post Hotel & Spa woos its guests with rustic luxury. The hotel’s accommodations range from cozy guest rooms outfitted with whirlpool tubs and wood-beamed ceilings to luxe suites with fireplaces and multiple bedrooms.

2. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Set in scenic Banff National Park, this resort impresses visitors with its gorgeous setting. Inside, visitors are greeted with accommodations outfitted with flat-screen TVs and coffee makers, among other amenities. Most recent guests suggest splurging for a lakeside suite, claiming the higher rate is well worth the additional space and enchanting views.

1. Fairmont Baff Springs

“Canada’s Castle in the Rockies” has been wowing guests since its opening in 1888, with recent guests saying that this historic hotel’s interior matched their high expectations. Each of the 757 guest rooms and suites offers views of the woods, courtyard, or the mountains. With a location like that, how could it not be ranked the top spot in the province!

Check out the full list of the best resorts in the province here.