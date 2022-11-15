4 best food spots in Waterton that locals love

Looking to take a trip to explore one of the best mountain towns in Alberta and need to know what the best food spots in Waterton are?

Look no further.

Discover these local restaurants that are loved by all when you visit Waterton. Before or after you head out to explore the stunning surroundings in the National Park, head to one of these spots to fuel up.

These locations are owned by people who have lived in the area for many years and provide visitors with an exceptional experience. They have a strong love for the community and locals love them back.

Here are four of the best food spots in Waterton that locals adore.

This family-operated cafe has been a favourite since it opened in 2020.

Though the menu is on the smaller side, the food tastes like how your mom made it — which is what makes this spot so special! You can taste the effort and love put into each item. The burgers are the main draw card, with the patties being sourced from grass-fed cattle. The menu uses all-natural ingredients and offers vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The owners are incredibly friendly and will go out of their way to have a genuine chat and make you feel welcome. The fantastic service only adds to the experience and is a true testament to great Albertan service.

Waterton Park Cafe is located in a historic building that was home to Waterton’s first-ever cafe, dating all the way back to 1905! Construction workers building The Prince of Wales Hotel used to dine here regularly.

Phone: 403-394-6966

Address: 110 Waterton Avenue, Waterton Park, Alberta

When we visited Waterton over the summer, we couldn’t bypass the chance to eat at this local staple!

Thirsty Bear Kitchen and Bar offers locally microbrewed beers on tap, as well as a rich menu focused on providing delicious meals crafted from local ingredients. The team has even won awards for the BBQ Beef Brisket Portobello Melt and the Bison Fajitas.

We feasted on the Garlic Yam Fries, the Korean Lettuce Wraps, and the North Fork Bison Burger. We paired it with a cider from Big Rock and a couple of pints from Fernie Brewing Co.

We had a chat with the owner of Thirsty Bear Kitchen and Bar, Shameer Suleman, who told us all about The Bear’s journey.

Suleman has owned and operated The Bear for well over 30 years. Before that, it was called The Thirsty Bear Saloon and was the first place that Suleman worked, so it holds a special place in his heart. It was just a simple bar back then and did not serve food. Since taking it over, Suleman has added a kitchen, a huge bar, bathrooms, large windows, and a patio.

The Thirsty Bear has a rich history in Waterton National Park. Before it was a saloon, back in the 1920s, it was the Waterton Dance Hall, where the space held a dance hall and a roller rink. The local ranchers would come and burn their brands into the beams that still support the structure today.

Don’t worry, if you’re looking for somewhere to get down and boogie, The Bear still hosts live music nearly every weekend!

Though it has undergone a few makeovers in its time, it still holds steadfast as a local favourite that visitors flock to.

Phone: 403-859-2211

Address: 111 Waterton Avenue, Waterton, Alberta

Nestled between a little pizza shop and Rocky Mountain General Store is Pearls Cafe.

The cafe opens its doors bright and early at 7 am, and offers delicious dishes to fill your belly including Stuffed Blueberry French Toast filled with cream cheese or the Hungry Hiker Wrap stuffed full of scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, and fire-roasted salsa.

This cafe truly is a gem of the National Park. The name comes from the first owner, named Pearl, and when the current owners took it over in 2007, they decided to keep the beloved name.

We love a good, family-owned spot and this cafe’s owners have a sweet tale to tell.

Pearls Cafe is owned by the Craig family, who both have strong ties to Waterton. Lockey Craig grew up on a ranch just north of Waterton, while his wife, Barbara, was also raised in Southern Alberta. Barbara’s family has been living in the Waterton area since the late 1880s, and Lockey’s own parents met in the park as well! They both spent their childhoods going to the park to fish, hike, and enjoy picnics with their families.

Currently, they split their time between Calgary and Waterton, traveling frequently between both.

Phone: 403-859-2660

Address: 305 Windflower Avenue, Waterton Park, Alberta

“Why tacos?

Because tacos are delicious…”

Truer words have never been said. Tacos are indeed delicious, especially at the bright and bubbly Taco Bar down in Waterton!

The menu varies from day to day because they only use freshly sourced, local ingredients. While you’re cruising the menu, the staff are busy whipping up salsas and slow cooking their meats.

The guacamole is so good, it’s even won awards! You’ll have to be quick though, the team makes it from scratch every morning using real avocados and it sells out super fast.

Staples here include the Burrito Bowl with black beans, cilantro, fresh lime, homemade salsa and crunchy tortilla chips, and the Big Burrito made on a 12-inch flour tortilla encompassing fresh greens, rice, sour cream and homemade salsa. Or just make your own tacos based on what the kitchen has on hand at the time!

Whatever you order, it will be delicious.

Phone: 403-915-2247

Address: 398 Windflower Avenue, Waterton Park, Alberta