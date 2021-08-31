The best cheap eats under $15 around the University of Calgary

When you’re a university student, it seems like you’re always counting your dollars and trying to save where you can.

But that doesn’t mean you want to sacrifice eating good food just to have a few coins.

Luckily, there are a number of options for delicious meals for under $15 in Calgary’s northwest communities, offering everything from brunch to barbecue, and way more.

Whether you’re a starving student, or just on a budget, check out these cheap eats around the University of Calgary.

Because there’s nothing better than some diner-style comfort food when you’re a student, especially if you’re away from home for the first time. Nove Nine features plenty of amazing options for under $15, including pancakes, a chickpea curry and rice bowl, perogies poutine, and their Sunny Side Burger.

Address: 3303 3 Ave NW

Phone: 403-283-2394

Bake Chef Co

A favourite on-campus spot, Bake Chef Co offers cheap eats including create-your-own Vietnamese subs, loaves, pepperoni pizza buns, muffins, and delicious baked goods to make your study sesh a little bit easier.

Address: 2500 University Drive NW

Phone: 403-282-6652

Barbecue is, of course, super popular in Calgary, and BBQ T’s boasts affordable, mouth-watering options to satisfy your meat cravings. With pulled pork sandwiches and comfort foods like mac and cheese and chilli for less than $15, the eatery’s Crowchild Trail location is the perfect spot to visit if you’re at the U of C. You’ll also find cheap brunch options here, including Big T’s Pulled Pork Skillet, the Peaches and Cream Waffle, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast sandwiches and wraps.

Address: 2138 Crowchild Trail NW

Phone: 403-284-5959

Higher Ground’s Capitol Hill location is located just across Crowchild Trail from the U of C, and in addition to their soul-warming coffee and tea creations, the coffeeshop offers a pretty extensive menu, with tons of options for under $15. Higher Ground has all-day breakfast, with offerings like bagels, yogurt parfaits, avocado toast, and quinoa bowls. For those looking for something a little more substantial, their mac and cheese, chicken quesadilla, and gluten-free, vegan chilli are all less than $10, and salads are being added to the menu soon too.

Address: 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW

Phone: 403-668-1175

Always a classic spot. Earl’s has something for everyone. From yam fries and crispy chicken tenders to a large caesar salad, there are plenty of delicious dishes to choose from that won’t cost you more than $15 at the Earl’s Dalhousie location.

Address: #605 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW

Phone: 403-247-1143

Momoko Sushi

Craving some sushi? Head to Momoko! Diners will find amazing poké bowls, sushi and sashimi, udon, and much more at incredibly reasonable prices not far from the university.

Address: 1161 Northmount Drive NW

Phone: 403-312-0866