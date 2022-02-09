9 best cozy and low-key cafes to study at in Calgary

Looking for a snug spot to study in Calgary? It’s an age old question… “Where on earth can I sit that has an endless supply of coffee, while I work grinding the night away?!” It’s a hefty task and not every cafe is up to it.

Well, we’ve done some digging and, through a lot of trial and error, have compiled a list of cafes around Calgary that are there when you need them the most.

We’ve also put together a few etiquette tips for working in a cafe, just in case you need a refresher.

Do’s:

Do try to use single seats or tables of 2 when choosing your spot. Window seats are great. It’s cool to be considerate of other patrons and the business.

Do buy a fresh drink or food item every hour or two.

If there’s nowhere to sit other than a large table, do be willing to give it up if a big group comes in.

Dont’s:

Don’t let your coffee get stale and sit with the same empty cup all day.

Don’t spread your gear out everywhere and take up more space than you need.

Don’t play your meetings or music out loud. Try to bring headphones and be aware of how loudly you’re talking if you do have them in.

Check out these nine Calgary cafes to kickstart your caffeine addiction while you study.

Belonging to the Teatro Group (so you already know it’s going to be good), Alforno offers up a beautifully calming interior, filled with natural light and lush plants. The food is made with fresh, mouth-watering ingredients. You’ll find a selection of house-made pastries and bread, and a delicious brunch menu featuring smashed avocado, yogurt parfait, and lemon pie French toast. It even has a sustainable coffee program. If you’re planning on burning the midnight oil, Alforno’s also got a great dinner menu to keep you fuelled up!

Address: 222 7th Avenue SW, Calgary (Eau Claire)

Phone: 403-454-0380

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary (First Street Market)

Phone: 403-730-8755

Gravity is definitely a location you’ll want to check out. This cafe is proudly family-run and provides an ambient environment for all those who walk through its doors. The coffee is high-end and, paired with one of the many snacks, makes for the perfect hideout while you get away from the hustle and bustle. If it’s finals season and perhaps you need something a little bit more stiff to take the edge off, there’s also an excellent liquor selection.

Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary (Inglewood)

Phone: 403-457-0697

Address: 1221 8th Street SW, Calgary (Beltline CBE Building)

Phone: 403-764-4770

Now, if you’re really looking for a place to study that has seriously good coffee, try Monogram. There are locations in Altadore, University District, Fifth Avenue Place, and Britannia, and the cafes are designed to celebrate community and individuality. People come here to create energetic ideas through conversation or to have coffee-fuelled epiphanies. Find a comfy seat by the window, whip out your laptop, and get typing!

Address: 4814 16th Street SW, Calgary (Altadore)

Phone: 403-457-2589

Address: 4253 University Avenue NW, Calgary (University District)

Phone: 403-457-8509

Address: 800 49th Avenue SW, Calgary (Britannia)

Phone: 403-475-2748

Address: 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary (Fifth Avenue Place)

Phone: 403-455-3696

Now if this cafe isn’t a household name amongst all Calgarians, we don’t know what is. Philosafy’s name reflects the philosophers who would gather in coffee houses to compare their brilliant ideas. The cafe is nestled on 17th Avenue right in the heart of the city and offers great coffee and an even greater atmosphere, complete with subtle lampshades, little pot plants, and copper filters. Its ethically sourced beans are sure to kickstart your study engine.

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-3177

Higher Ground is a local Calgary favourite. It’s cozy, it’s comfy, and it’s got little fireplaces. It’s been around since the 1980s, so staff definitely know what they’re doing. Higher Ground’s mission is to promote community and sustainability both locally and globally. This cafe puts great effort into being an environmentally conscious business, and that gets a solid two thumbs up from us. The coffee is 100% organic and fair trade, and it’s got a wide selection of food items that will pair perfectly.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-3780

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-7070

Address: 2502 Capitol Hill Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-668-1175

Pronounced “Kah-va” (meaning “coffee” in Polish), this cafe focuses on offering organic European beans. With floor-to-ceiling windows, long benches, and friendly staff, you’re sure to be looked after when you step foot into Kawa. Plus, it has tons of decadent desserts if you have a little sweet tooth that needs a fix.

Address: 101-1333 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-5233

Every sip you take at Vintage is a sip of happiness, and this is another one of our favourite cafes that is all about community. Its bio literally says that the coffee will evoke the senses and stimulate your mind… sounds perfect for studying! Do yourself a favour and go check this cafe out when you need to get those creative juices flowing and neurons firing. Make sure you try the Vintage Organic Espresso, it tastes like chocolate and biscotti.

Address: 101 19th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-9037

Our Daily Brett is a delicious spot that foodies will love. The California Bowl, Mezze Plate, and Market Hamburger are all unbelievably good – we can’t even find the words to accurately articulate the level of yumminess. Pair your food with its signature chai latte, a Tina turmeric, or lavender fog. To add further greatness to the fantastic flavours, Our Daily Brett also sources tits coffee from Nova Scotia. We love Canadians supporting Canadians. There is even a little market you can check out too, once you’ve submitted that essay!

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0422

This lounge is nestled right in the Beltline. Having opened in 2017, this cozy spot features leather couches and a trendy wooden counter illuminated by exposed light bulbs. Société Coffee Lounge is the perfect hangout for you to get those lecture notes down or to work on a group project with your buddies. It features coffee roasters from all over North America and believes that life is too short for average coffee – and we couldn’t agree more.

Address: 1223 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-850-9396

