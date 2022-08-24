6 best food spots to enjoy a boozy brunch in Calgary

Regular breakfast is cool, but sometimes you just need a fun boozy brunch.

Some mornings are meant for sleep-ins, and some mornings are meant for jogs along the river. But there are some mornings that are just meant for boozy brunchin’.

Whether you’re actively seeking the hair of the dog, out celebrating, or just because you feel like it, look no further.

Here are six of our favourite places to enjoy boozy brunch in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monki Breakfastclub & Bistro (@monkibistro)

Monday through Sunday, Monki is dishing up a delectable bounty of benedicts, French toasts, and breakfast poutines. The Monki team is catering to the whole crew looking for a brew as well.

Choose from the Beermosa, Monki Pick Me Up, Showstopper Mimosa, or Monki Mimosa all for $9. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, then it also has a selection of beers from 88 Brewing Co., Zonin Prosecco, or coffee with a kick of Kahula or Baileys.

Monki Beltline

Address: 1301 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-7131

Monki Inglewood

Address: 4-1420 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7131

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HappyEatsYyc (@happyeatsyyc)

This farm-fresh diner has been voted Calgary’s favourite diner — and for good reason!

Every time we go into one of the four locations, our stomachs rumble in anticipation. There is so much to choose from on the food menu, with something on there for everyone. The menu offers the classic Red’s Big Breakfast, Croque Madame, Huevos Rancheros, and Vegan Tofu Scramble, amongst about 50 other choices (we know, we counted).

But now, back to the booze.

Of course, this team has mimosas, caesars, craft beer, and cider, but our personal favourite from their alcoholic menu is the boozy shakes. Each shake will set you back $13, and you have the choice of a Leprechaun Latte with Irish whiskey, Baileys and vanilla ice cream; The Nut Job with Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, Nutella, and vanilla ice cream; or the After Eight with peppermint schnapps and chocolate ice cream.

If you’re after a more caffeine-forward drink, try out one of the boozy coffee options. From the Cabo Coffee, to the Hot Irish Nut, or the Cafe Beautiful, Red’s has just what you need.

Red’s Diner on 58th

Address: 324 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-386-6688

Red’s Diner in Ramsay

Address: 1101 8th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-1188

Red’s Diner in Kensington

Address: 286 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-1808

Red’s Diner on 4th

Address: 1415 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-3448

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison’s 12|12 (@madisons1212)

Arguably one of Calgary’s most hyped brunch spots, Madison’s 1212 is happy to present to you, Madison’s Mornings, where you can get $1.50 mimosas Monday to Friday until noon, and Saturday to Sunday until 2 pm!!

For breakfast or lunch, give one of the nacho options a whirl. The Cinnamon Berry Nachos will have you going back for seconds! Or, if you prefer, the Pulled Pork Hash or the Pico De Gallo and Goat Cheese Omelette are also to die for.

There is also a variety of tall cans from 88 Brewing, Village Brewing, and Fernie Brewing Co. Specialty coffees that you can throw a shot or two into, and cocktails and mocktails galore. The options are endless!

Address: 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-4970

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queensyyc (@queensyyc)

Sit beneath the shimmering chandelier and indulge in some of the best breakfast items in Calgary. The food here is truly fit for royalty, with the Mushroom Fricassee Skillet and Happiness Lemon Ricotta Pancakes in particular stealing our hearts.

This glittering gem is nestled in the industrial area of Greenview, Calgary, and offers you a welcoming atmosphere where anything goes. Order whatever you want from the cocktail menu at whatever time you like. There’s no judgement here. The crown jewel as far as breakfast cocktails go is for sure their Wakey Wakes Eggs & Bakey, featuring bacon-washed bourbon, lemon, egg foam, maple syrup, and garnished with a bacon strip.

For round two, order the refreshing Raspberry Mimosa.

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-0878

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beltliner (@thebeltliner)

We all know and love The Beltliner.

The potato pave is out of this world and we would order it as a meal of its own if they offered it. Of course, the menu has all of the classics, but there are also dishes like shakshuka and five different types of eggs Benedict.

What more could you want? Oh… perhaps booze? Well, then you’re in luck.

The Beltliner creates caesars that are pretty much meals in themselves. For garnishes, you can add everything from cupcakes to sausages, pepperoni, bacon, cheese skewers, and a variety of veggies.

The weekend specials include Route 5 Lager, Baileys and coffee, and a mimosa flight consisting of a bottle of Prosecco served with three different juice choices.

Address: 243 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-955-1555

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellow Door Bistro (@yellowdooryyc)

Behind this brightly coloured door is a room full of sunshine and happiness.

Every day of the week starting at 6:30 am, this spot offers a diverse breakfast buffet for only $24! Grab yourself a mimosa for $8 if you’re up bright and early for this steal of a deal.

Perhaps you couldn’t pull yourself out of bed in time for the buffet. That’s okay, those Sunday scaries can be just that — scary. If that’s the case, never fear! There is a weekend brunch buffet too. Starting at 9 am and for only $34, you can have your choice of fresh baked pastries and bread, fresh cut fruit, spiced hash browns, and Cubano eggs Benedict, to name a few.

Test out the Creamsicle Sour cocktail with Grey Goose Orange, Park Vanilla Vodka, egg white, lemon and Creamsicle syrup to really get you going. The Hair of the Dog Beverage Service includes three different flavours of mimosas, spiked coffees for $8, and beermosas for $5.

Address: 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-206-9585

Instagram