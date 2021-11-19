Canadian brewery paying Albertans to drink its beer

A newly launched beer brand in Alberta is offering Albertans the chance to make a quick buck while drinking their beer and posting about it on Instagram.

Unfortunately, if you have more than 10,000 followers, you’re going to have to sit this one out.

Good Robot Brewing, based out of Halifax, has launched its brews in stores in Alberta and is offering people $1 if they drink one of their beers, post about it on IG, and tag Good Robot Brewing. Be sure to also include the hashtag #sponsored or #ad and make your account public so their robot can find the post.

Once you do that, you’ll get a direct message to confirm your email and they’ll e-transfer you $1 per post, up to seven posts.

There is of course a fair bit of fine print when it comes to the rules, which can be found here.

Any account with more than 10,000 followers can’t participate, with the brewery saying it wants the endorsement of everyone in the community, not just those with a big following.

The brewery will be scanning for tags and sending money until the end of 2021.