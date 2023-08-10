Four former Alberta Bed Bath & Beyond spots are becoming something new this month

If you love shopping, you’ll certainly have to hit up these four former Bed Bath & Beyond spots in Alberta that are opening as something new this month.

The four former Bed Bath & Beyond stores are being turned into a new home store brand called Rooms + Spaces.

The move was announced earlier this year, and shoppers at the new store can buy kitchen gadgets, luxurious towels, and home decor. The store will stock items from brands such as Oxo, Homedics, Cuisinart, Martex, and more.

The stores that are opening in Alberta include Brentwood Village and Chinook Station in Calgary along with South Edmonton Common and West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton.

All four of the stores have a grand opening date of August 26.

Rooms + Spaces was created by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman, who has bought and transformed iconic brands globally, including Toys”R” Us and Babies”R” Us, and Sunrise Records in Canada.

More than 500 store associates have been hired across the 24 Rooms + Spaces stores across Canada, which accounts for more than 800,000 square feet of retail space.

“The opening of our 24 new Rooms + Spaces stores across the country shows the strength of Canadian-owned retail,” said Doug Putman in a news release. “We saw an opportunity in the market to create an enjoyable in-store shopping experience across the home goods category and that is exactly what our new stores deliver.”

Ten other former Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Alberta, BC, and Ontario have been leased to Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), which will transform the spaces into Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life stores.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre