A day at the pool is never a bad time, but it’s even better if you don’t have to leave your home.

That could be your reality living in this gorgeous home on more than one acre of land in southwest Edmonton. In addition to an indoor pool, this custom-built house boasts a four-car garage and hidden rooms among all of the luxuries you could imagine.

It’ll cost you a small fortune, however — this home, located at 148 Windermere Crescent SW, has been listed on Zoocasa for $2,999,000.

Situated on one acre of land, you back onto nothing but incredible views of the North Saskatchewan River. It’s a well-maintained space with a pond and a large firepit in the backyard, making it the perfect setting for an outdoor get-together with friends.

But enough about the outside, because the inside of this place is what really stuns. The custom-built 8,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in addition to some pretty spectacular amenities.

The views walking through this grand entrance alone are gorgeous. 😍

The home even had a feature in Avenue Magazine (now EDify) in 2014, according to the Zoocasa listing.

“[It] highlighted all of this home’s grand designs, including the finely crafted woodwork throughout, the maple spiral staircase, hidden rooms, custom copper range hood, retractable hard cover for the Pool, and so much more!” the listing says.

“The perfect mix of a family home and an entertainers dream with a massive eat-up bar in the kitchen that can seat 10, formal dining area, wet bar, music room, indoor pool which can easily turn onto a gymnasium perfect for a game of floor hockey or a night time dance party when not in use, studio room above the four-car garage with separate entrance, and the list goes on.”

So, we’ll start saving now, and by the time 2073 rolls around we’ll invite you all over for a pool party.

