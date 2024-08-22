Bear warning in place for campground just outside of Canmore

A bear warning has been issued for a campground in Bow Valley Provincial Park after a black bear was spotted frequenting the campground.

The warning for the Three Sisters Campground was issued by Alberta Parks on August 21, and it will remain in effect until further notice.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, Alberta Parks added that bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time.

Three Sisters Campground is located in Bow Valley Provincial Park, about 12 kilometres east of Canmore on Highway 1. It has 36 well-treed sites suitable for RVs and tents.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible and that you know how to use it.

Learn more about bear safety on Alberta Parks’ webpage or at WildSmart.

If you spot a bear, you are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.