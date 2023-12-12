Popular Kananaskis lake area under bear closure by Alberta Parks

A popular lake area in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary has been slapped with a bear closure thanks to a grizzly bear denning in the region.

Alberta Parks issued the bear closure for Rawson Lake, Sarrail Ridge, and surrounding areas in the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on December 8 after a grizzly bear was found to be denning in the area.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time. To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible and you know how to use it.

Rawson Lake trail and Upper Kananaskis Lake trail remain open, but the public must stay on a designated trail, per Alberta Parks.

You are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.