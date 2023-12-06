You'll have to pay more for parking in this Alberta mountain town in 2024

It’s been named one of the most loved destinations in the world, and soon, you’ll have to pay a little more for parking in this Alberta mountain town.

Canmore will be hiking its parking fees starting May 15, 2024, for areas in the town centre and at Quarry Lake.

Town Council approved the increase as part of its operating budget on Tuesday.

Parking fees in the town centre will increase by $1 from the current $3 to $4 per hour for peak season (May 15 to October 15) and during weekend and holiday periods during the low season starting October 16, 2024.

Quarry Lake parking fees will jump by $5 from the current $5 per hour to $10 per hour for peak season only, beginning May 15.

An expansion of the town centre zone will also come into play next year, including Riverside Park and the boat launch area opposite the Bow River Bridge.

You might also like: "Bucket-list places": Cast from new Netflix series gushes about time in Alberta

Forget a winter wonderland: Alberta's forecast looks soft and meek

This tree in a downtown Edmonton alley was planted before TV was invented

Paid parking in the mountain town was brought in last summer.

So, there you have it. Putting out a little extra coin for parking to visit and spend some time in one of the most gorgeous towns in Alberta isn’t an awful trade-off, right?