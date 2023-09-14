Fill your tank soon because gas prices are on the rise in Alberta

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later because a rise in gas prices is on the way for Albertans.

GasWizard is predicting a four-cent increase at the pumps tomorrow, bringing the cost of regular gasoline to $1.44 per litre in YYC and $1.42 in YEG.

Premium gasoline will also increase by four cents, and diesel will increase by three cents per litre.

In the rest of Canada, other cities, except for some on the East Coast, will only see a one-cent increase at the pumps.

Despite seeing the highest increase at the pumps, Albertans still have the cheapest gas prices in the country. We love to see it.

So, let your friends know to fill up today! You’ll be prepared for the weekend ahead, and you’ll save a couple of bucks while you’re at it.