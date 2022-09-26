Barenaked Ladies are coming home for the holidays to Calgary

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why.

Barenaked Ladies (BNL) are coming to town!

The multi-platinum Canadian rock band has announced a Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour and it includes a stop in Calgary on Wednesday, December 7!

Tickets for the seasonal shindig go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am. Barenaked Bytes members will have first access to presale tickets and VIP packages on Tuesday, September 27 at 10 am.

Fans can enjoy all of the favourites from the BNL’s Barenaked for the Holidays album, as well as a few other chestnuts and surprises, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

“We’re bringing Barenaked Holiday Cheer to your hometown,” said BNL’s Ed Robertson in a release. “It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters, so let’s have some fun!”

The legendary Canadian quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide during its 33-year career, with smash hits including “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.”

BNL has won eight Juno Awards, garnered two Grammy nominations, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018. The group has had its own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour, has hosted a cruise, and even participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield.

With holiday sing-along classics and BNL’s acclaimed live performance and camaraderie, Hometown Holidays promises to be a festive event for the whole family to remember for years to come.

When: December 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am.