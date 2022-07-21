Bear warning in place for campground in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

A bear warning has been issued for a campground in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park after a bear stepped on a tent causing a “small hole.”

The warning for Boulton Creek Campground was issued by Alberta Parks on July 18 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time, Alberta Parks added.

Boulton Creek Campground is found in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, about 50 km south of Highway 1 on Highway 40 and south on Kananaskis Lakes Trail.

The large campground has over 160 well-treed sites for RVs and tents.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible and that you know how to use it.

Learn more about bear safety on Alberta Parks’ webpage or at WildSmart.

If you spot a bear, you are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.