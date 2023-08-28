Violent offender arrested just one day after police issue release warning

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a violent sexual offender has been arrested just one day after issuing a warning about the man’s release.

On Saturday morning, EPS issued a notice that 22-year-old David Hay had been released from custody and was to reside in Edmonton.

Police warned that they had “reasonable grounds to believe he would commit another violent offence” against someone in the community, adding he has “committed violent unprovoked offences against random members of the public unknown to him.”

Upon release, Hay was placed under several court-ordered conditions and management by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit; however, he was taken into custody Sunday evening for violating his court-ordered curfew condition.

No further details were provided.