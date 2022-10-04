If you find yourself in Banff anytime soon, a newly opened bridge in the town is a must-see, offering gorgeous views that are totally Instagram-worthy.

The Nancy Pauw Bridge officially opened in early September and the new crossing over the dazzling Bow River offers some perfect sights of the surrounding Rockies.

Construction on the bridge began in December 2021 and it’s expected to see 5,000 to 8,000 crossings per day during the peak summer months while eliminating more than 3,000 vehicle trips across the river, according to the town of Banff.

The town added that a bridge at this location was identified as a need for the community more than 80 years ago to complement the town’s only vehicle bridge, built in 1921.

The other pedestrian bridge, located off Muskrat Street, opened in 2013.

So, there you have it. You’ll definitely have to stop and snap a few photos with your besties on the Nancy Pauw Bridge — just look at those views!