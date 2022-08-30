The beauty of Castle Falls will make you social media royalty with some of the epic pictures and videos you can take.

This hidden gem is the perfect getaway if you are looking for a quiet and beautiful outdoor adventure. The falls are a crisp, clear blue, and a great spot if you are looking to cool off. Just be extra careful as the waters can get a little quick at times.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly-taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Where is it?

Castle Falls is just off the Alberta-BC border, south of Calgary and east of Cranbrook

A post shared by Cynthia ? (@cynstagrams) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

How do you get there?

From Calgary you can hop onto AB-2 south, then make a right onto AB-540 west in Cayley. Follow that to AB-507 south in Lundbreck for an hour and then take AB-774 to Castle Falls road. It’ll take three hours total or 5.5 hours from Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Maria (@the_perks_of_being_evita)

What’s there?

Once you make the drive over, you can park at the campground, grab your fishing gear — or bathing suit — and head over to the falls. If that isn’t your thing then you can chill on some of the smooth rocks or just take in all the amazing scenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CC (@chey.rry) on Jul 27, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT