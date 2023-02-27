10 adorable animals available for adoption at the Calgary Humane Society

There is never a bad time to add a pet to your family and there are so many amazing animals up for adoption at the Calgary Humane Society.

The Humane Society and other rescues around Alberta are close to full with animals that need a new home so now could be a perfect time.

Here are 10 of the adorable animals that are available for adoption at the Calgary Humane Society.

Fynn is a patient paw so he is available for a sleepover with reduced adoption fees. He is an anxious dog that needs to build up on basic life skills and new situations and people are pretty scary to him so you will need to be able to help him build some confidence. Once he is comfortable, he will want to be your best friend! He is a pretty large lap dog and loves to play with his ball.

Age: 1 year 5 months 1 day

Sex: Male

Breed: Large Mixed Breed

Flip Flop is a sweet young kitty looking for a home where she can spend her days napping, playing, napping again, and cuddling with you! She can be a bit nervous sometimes, so she would prefer a home on the calm and quiet side where she can feel most relaxed. Since she’s young, she can still be energetic and playful, so she’d love to have lots of toys to play with!

Age: 7 months

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Tucker is a patient paw so he is available for a sleepover with reduced adoption fees. His foster family says he is a big lovebug who adores being outside. He is a gentle giant who loves fetch and tug, and he is very good and polite when left home alone. Due to his past, he is nervous about new people, things, and situations, especially fast movements and men! As such, it’ll take a lot of patience to help him gain some confidence and proper life skills like where he is allowed to pee. Although there are a few considerations to set him up for success, everyone thinks he is an incredible boy who will make someone so happy!

Age: 3 years 1 month 3 days

Sex: Male

Breed: Shepherd

Age: unknown

Sex: Male

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Yoda is a patient paw so he is available for a sleepover with reduced adoption fees. He needs to work on his sharing but he loves getting his daily exercise in and would make a very loving addition to the right home.

Age: 10 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Shepherd

Antonio and Bruno

These two best friends would love to be adopted together. They are both fearful boys who would benefit from a calm and quiet home where they can continue to build their confidence and go at their own pace.

Garbonzo is super cute, super lovable, and super fun. He will need daily exercise, daily loving, and lots of playtimes. This means that he’ll also need a lot of supervision and puppy-proofing to make sure that he doesn’t get into too much mischief.

Age: 2 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Shepherd

Bert can be a bit shy at first, so he’s looking for a family that is willing to be patient and go slow with him until he can get to know you and feel comfortable. If you are patient and let him come to you on his terms to start, then his affectionate personality will shine through.

Age: 1 year 1 month 1 day

Sex: Male

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

She is little now but will get bigger, so make room for her! She will need patience and exercise for her body and brain so that she can grow big and strong and smart. A puppy class where she can socialize with other puppies will be a blast.

Age: 2 months

Sex: Female

Breed: Shepherd