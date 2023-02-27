A first-in-Canada breeding program for caribou is being created in Alberta’s Rockies in a bid to restore caribou populations.

The federal government announced on Monday that the program would support southern mountain caribou recovery in Jasper National Park.

You might also like: "The Last of Us" star just dropped so many BTS photos from Alberta (PHOTOS)

Wild parking lot confrontation in Canada captured in viral post (VIDEO)

Alberta town named one of the world's most loved destinations

Steps include constructing a breeding facility in Jasper National Park, establishing collaboration agreements with Indigenous partners and continuing talks with federal and provincial partners to determine the best approach to source additional caribou from other populations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Canada (@explorecanada)

“Every child in Canada can recognize a caribou from the iconic image engraved on our 25-cent coins. Preserving this species is an important aspect of our shared cultural and natural heritage in Canada,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a news release.

“It is critical in the protection and recovery of this beloved and culturally significant species at risk.”

The federal government says caribou that live in Jasper National Park are part of a subgroup of woodland caribou called southern mountain caribou. Many southern mountain caribou herds are small and endangered. There are now three populations in Jasper National Park: Tonquin, Brazeau, and À la Pêche. There have been no signs of the Maligne population since 2018.

The feds added that Budget 2021 made more than $24 million available through the Nature Legacy program for caribou conservation initiatives in Jasper National Park.

Parks Canada added it could begin to bring wild caribou into the new conservation breeding centre in Jasper National Park as early as 2025.