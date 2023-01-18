The town of Vulcan is inviting Conan O'Brien to its Star Trek festival

The back and forth between the town of Vulcan and Conan O’Brien has taken another turn, with the talk show host getting an invite to Vulcon 2023.

And not just any invite. Vulcan Tourism is offering Conan O’Brien the spot of parade marshal for this summer event.

“We know how excited you were about walking the streets of Vulcan with Klingons, cowboys, and random Spocks, so we wanted to extend a formal invitation to have you join us at VULCON 2023 as our cosplay parade marshal.” The invite plays off of a number of the comments made by Conan on his podcast about the town’s passion for Star Trek.