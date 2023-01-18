The town of Vulcan is inviting Conan O'Brien to its Star Trek festival
The back and forth between the town of Vulcan and Conan O’Brien has taken another turn, with the talk show host getting an invite to Vulcon 2023.
And not just any invite. Vulcan Tourism is offering Conan O’Brien the spot of parade marshal for this summer event.
“We know how excited you were about walking the streets of Vulcan with Klingons, cowboys, and random Spocks, so we wanted to extend a formal invitation to have you join us at VULCON 2023 as our cosplay parade marshal.”
Among the honours offered to Conan was a chance to judge the costume contest, saying the contestants won’t get their stuff from a Halloween store, a reference to Conan questioning the legitimacy of some of the memorabilia.
“We’ll have your Spock ears waiting for you (and a Klingon ensemble for Mr. Schlansky, of course ) #vulconan2023.”
The invitation also has some fun with the line that got most of the attention from the Conan Needs a Fan podcast; they signed it from “The town that surrendered its dignity.”