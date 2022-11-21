Alphonso Davies is not a fan of Edmonton's harsh winters

Alphonso Davies is ready for the FIFA World Cup, looking to embrace the biggest moment in the team’s history some two days from now.

But the 22-year-old Canadian soccer star might just be happiest to be a little bit away from the cold Alberta weather that he grew up playing in.

The Bayern Munich (and former Vancouver Whitecaps) star confirmed in an interview with TSN’s James Duthie that he’s expecting to start Canada’s World Cup opener on Wednesday against Belgium, a little over two weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in a Bundesliga match.

Davies, who was born to Liberian parents in a Ghanian refugee camp, has spoken on several occasions about his journey to being a pro after growing up in Edmonton, which Duthie described as like a “movie.”

“It means a lot to me, it’s where I started my life, started making friends playing the sport that I love. Apart from the weather, Canada is amazing,” Davies joked. “Where I’m from, I think it’s -15°C [this month].”

Qatar’s capital of Doha is currently looking at a high of 28°C on Wednesday, while Edmonton will be looking at a high of 4°C.

Maybe it’s not quite as bad as -15°C in Edmonton this week, but it’s still quite the stark contrast for two countries both in the Northern Hemisphere and both in their winter months.

Davies added that he’s hoping his journey to the World Cup will be inspiring to those watching at home.

“Anything’s possible if you believe and give your all and that’s what I tried to do,” he said. “Each and every day you put a smile on people’s faces, and make them able to believe that they can achieve anything.”

The full interview can be viewed below:

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule: