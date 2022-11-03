Shelter Bar in Calgary seems to be becoming a go-to spot for some of the best pop-ups in the city, and current food pop-up is just another example.

Ali Jadavji, a Master Chef finalist, is running a Tanzanian-meets-Pakistani pop-up food menu at the popular cocktail bar right now until Saturday, November 5.

The menu uses the unique cultural influences of Chef Jadavji, as well as some recipes and knowledge he’s picked up from his years travelling, to craft a unique experience in the Calgary dining scene. It’s only here for a few days, so these dishes won’t be here forever.

Some of the items include samosa empanadas, butter chicken, tandoori prawns, and nihari paratha tacos made with braised beef, ginger, cabbage, and flaked flatbread, to name just a few.

The paid chaat tostada is a tangy and sweet Northern Indian street served on a corn tostada, made with chickpeas, pomegranate, potatoes, tamarind, and cumin yogurt.

Each dish is perfect for eating alongside the craft cocktails from the Shelter Bar.

These pop-ups are always a big hit when they come to the secret cocktail bar, so don’t miss this short window to try these recipes not normally found in YYC.

Ali Jadavji X Shelter Pop-up

Where: Shelter Bar – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

When: November 2 to 5, 2022

Instagram