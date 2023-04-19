Alforno, a very popular Italian-inspired coffee shop in Calgary, opens its newest location in YYC today.

The team just opened a spot at Eighth Avenue Trattoria at EAT cafe on Stephen Avenue, so it’s cool to see another one open up so quickly.

Located on the second floor in the South Tower at Livingston Place building downtown, this is bound to be one of the best coffee shops in the city and one of the most popular.

Alforno told Dished that this space will be similar to the First Street Market location with grab-and-go food, espresso coffee, and a variety of feature donuts from Holy Cow Gelato.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlfornoYYC (@alfornoyyc)

Alforno offers up a beautifully calming interior filled with natural light, lush plants, and exposed brick. The selection of house-made pastries, sandwiches, and a delicious espresso menu is almost secondary to the ambience here.

The food menu is fantastic here, which makes this place feel part Italian pasticceria (patisserie) and part upscale-casual restaurant.

For sandwiches, one of them was our favourite from the long list of places at the First Street Market. It’s a classic Cubano stacked with mojo pork shoulder, capocollo, provolone, pickles, and yellow mustard, all on beautifully baked bread.

While you’re at it, grab one of the many treats, a coffee, and a side of feature soup to go with whatever sandwich you choose.

If you’re planning on cozying up with a coffee, Alforno is a great space for it.

Alforno Livingston

Address: South Tower – 222 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram