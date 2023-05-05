Wildfire destroys at least 20 homes and a police station in northern Alberta

The Government of Alberta says at least 20 homes and a police station have been destroyed due to a wildfire near Fox Lake.

There are currently three wildfires currently burning in the area of Fox Lake, with the fires threatening the community of Fox Lake.

“At the time of this report, twenty households, the police station, and the Northern Store have been lost,” the province said in a news release.

“A reception center has opened at the Fox Lake Band Office.”

The province added that there are currently 72 active wildfires in Alberta, with 44 new wildfires starting today.

Across Alberta, the blazes have resulted in the evacuation of approximately 3,726 individuals.

Fox Lake is approximately 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.

