"Which tax is Dani protesting?": Albertans weigh in on Premier's protest sign

Albertans have much to say after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was photographed holding up a sign to protest increasing the federal Carbon Tax.

The photo, taken at Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s “Axe the tax” rally in Edmonton on Wednesday, shows the Premier holding a sign reading, “Spike the hike, axe the tax.”

While the sign is meant to protest the federal carbon tax, which is set to increase from $65 per tonne to $80 on April 1, Albertans on Reddit couldn’t help but point out the irony of the provincial government reinstating its 13-cent provincial fuel tax that same day.

You might also like: These are the top five trending travel destinations in Canada this summer

Canadians fed up with Loblaw share the “last straw” that made them stop shopping there

Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB climbs to over 200

The photo of Smith was uploaded to r/Alberta, and the post received more than 300 responses.

“Which tax is Dani protesting against, the carbon tax or her own fuel tax?” The post title reads.

“This will age as well as her promoting smoking for its health benefits,” one of the top comments reads, referring to an opinion column Smith wrote in 2003 for the Calgary Herald.

“She doesn’t want to talk about the fuel tax going up, just wants to get rid of the tax we are getting rebated. Cries about affordability while simultaneously raising the fuel tax,” said another.

“What a freaking hypocrite. She must be afraid she won’t have enough money to give her handlers, so won’t back down from the gas tax,” one suggested. “Here’s a thought – have big oil pay to maintain Alberta roads instead of taking ALBERTANS money out of the country.”

“Grandstanding without any thought past the slogan,” another wrote.

Daily Hive reached out to the provincial government for comment.