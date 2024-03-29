These are the top five trending travel destinations in Canada this summer

Though it may not feel like it yet, summer is just around the corner, and as Canadians begin to book travel plans, they’re flocking to five cities in particular.

Google Flights has released its list of the top trending Canadian travel destinations based on data for trips booked between June and August.

Vancouver took first place as the top trending destination this summer. At number two was Calgary, followed by Toronto, Halifax, and Montreal.

According to Google Search Trends, Niagara Falls is a top-trending weekend getaway destination.

For lovers, Vancouver Island is reportedly the top romantic getaway destination in Canada.

Globally, Canadians are eyeing Paris, France, with Google Flights naming the city the top trending destination for Canadians.

Other top global destinations include London, Lisbon, Tokyo, and Rome.

Search interest also shows that more Canadians are traveling alone, with terms like “solo travel” hitting an all time high in February 2024,” Google Trends wrote.

“Top destinations for solo adventure seekers include Vienna, Machu Picchu, Brussels, Vietnam and Costa Rica.”

