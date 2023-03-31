"We evaded the cash grab": Albertans react to GDL changes announcement coming this weekend

Albertans are reacting to the news that the province will be providing an update on its plans regarding drivers getting their GDL removed for free.

Daily Hive learned on Thursday that the government will be making the announcement at 3 pm on Saturday, April 1 in Calgary.

Word of the announcement made its way to Reddit, spurring a quick reaction from Albertans who have yet to remove their GDL.

“It’s nice to know there are 700,000 other people like me who didn’t bother upgrading. We evaded the cash grab,” wrote one user.

“I’ve been on GDL for 17 years so I consider this a huge victory. I literally would have been 90 and still driving on a GDL if they didn’t make this decision,” said another.

Someone else also added that “I’ve had my GDL for 19 years.”

The province announced the move back in September that in the spring of 2023, drivers would automatically qualify for their full Class 5 or Class 6 driver’s licence.

That will remove the need to do a second road test and save $150 in the process.

The province added that an additional road test will no longer be required to upgrade to a Class 4 licence.

GDL drivers must have no suspensions or traffic violations within their last 12 months of probation, including zero tolerance for any alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Drivers who exhibit poor driving behaviours and incur demerits or are ticketed for other unsafe driving offences during the last year of their probation will have their probationary period extended for an additional year.

Drivers will also be allowed to reduce their probationary period by up to six months if they complete an approved driver training course.

The province said back in September that about 700,000 GDL drivers currently qualified to take their advanced road test. About 500,000 drivers will be eligible to automatically exit the GDL program.