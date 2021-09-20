Time is running out for your last shot at Alberta's vaccine lottery

Albertans rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine have until Wednesday night to enter September’s Alberta vaccine lottery draw.

Any Alberta resident age 18+ who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and registers online by 11:59 pm on September 23 is eligible to win the $1 million prize.

The “Open for Summer Lottery” was announced in June, with Tracey McIvor of Langdon winning the July draw and Amie Gee of Calgary winning the second draw in August.

As of September 16, there have been 5,754,307 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 80.1% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.8% are considered fully immunized with two doses.