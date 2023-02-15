Stunning hot springs that are just a drive away are another great part of living in Calgary. Enjoy nature from these relaxing spots.

Whether you are looking for a place to relax after a hike or just want a chill trip to the mountains, these hot springs are a perfect way to relax.

Here are five great hot springs close to Calgary.

Enjoy the warm, crystal-clear mineral water of Fairmont Hot Springs. The odourless water is kept at a tingling 39°C. Let your troubles be washed away by submerging in the mineral-rich water as you stare out into a panoramic view of the Rockies.

Distance away: 1 hour and 28 minutes (from Calgary)

Soak in the mineral water of Banff Hot Springs this summer! The geothermally heated water comes up three kilometres from the earth’s crust before even seeing the light of day — and heating up your little body. The water can reach 47°C over the winter and cools off in the summer to around 27°C. Sitting at the pool, you’ll have a first-class view of the vast mountains that engulf Banff, helping you to leave any problems or worries behind.

Distance away: 1 hour and 46 minutes (from Calgary)

These hot springs are a little further away from Calgary than the others but it is worth the trip. These are the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies! Take a dive into the springs in Jasper National Park. The beauty of the mountains and the greenery around them will leave you dreaming about coming back!

Distance away: 5 hours and 53 minutes (from Calgary)

These hot springs will have you experiencing nature up close and personal. Pick a pool of hot spring water, find a rock, sit your bum down, and take in the beauty that envelopes you while feeling at one with Canada’s great outdoors.

Distance away: 4 hours and 6 minutes (from Calgary)

Right across the Alberta/BC border, you’ll find this historic gem of a hot spring. You can enjoy the view of Sinclair Canyon, spot a bighorn sheep, or just relax

Distance away: 2 hours and 55 minutes (from Calgary)