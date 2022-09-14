Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has yet to announce if Alberta will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday with a holiday, leading many people to wonder when he will decide on what to do.

On Tuesday morning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Queen’s funeral will be a federal holiday, leaving it up to the provinces and territories whether they would honour the day for all workers.

Quebec and Ontario have said they will not be marking the day with a holiday, while Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they will join the federal government in making September 19 a provincial holiday.

British Columbia will close schools and government offices for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, but the province stopped short of designating it a holiday for workers in the private sector.

On Wednesday, Kenney tweeted about the province’s plans to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as King of Canada, as well as a special sitting of Alberta’s Legislative Assembly to offer tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Tomorrow the Lieutenant Governor in Council will gather to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as King of Canada. — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 14, 2022

Many people responded to Kenney with questions that are on many Albertan’s minds: will Alberta have a holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday?

And what about Monday? Every other province/territory has announced decision #QueenElizabethII — lesthesequel (@lesthesequel) September 14, 2022

Can you figure out if businesses have to close or pay stat before the weekend maybe? — QuinnJo – Unacceptable views, fringe ‘minority’ (@quinnjodevon) September 14, 2022

Every other province in Canada has decided about Monday except for Alberta. Come on … We are workers and mom’s need to know. Today. — Michelle Lefler (@MichelleLefler2) September 14, 2022

And on Monday will we be allowed to mourn our queen? — FireyFoxxy (@FireyFoxxy) September 14, 2022

Of course, in typical @jkenney fashion, Alberta is the last province to know whether or not Monday will be a holiday. — Hunter Young (she/her) (@huntyoun17) September 14, 2022

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.

Canada follows the lead of other Commonwealth countries like Australia and New Zealand, which have both announced public holidays on September 22 and 26, respectively.