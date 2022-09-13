Quebec won't get a day off to mark Queen's funeral

Shortly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that September 19 would officially be a federal holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Quebec’s premier assured the province’s citizens that they would not be getting the day off.

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try to see that we’re aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out,” said Trudeau upon announcing the holiday on Tuesday.

Hours later Francois Legault, who was campaigning in Montreal, told the press that the day of the Queen’s funeral service would not be observed as a holiday in Quebec. He announced to reporters that it would be treated as one of “commemoration” instead.

The CAQ leader is expected to continue his ongoing provincial election campaign.

Canada follows the lead of other Commonwealth countries like Australia and New Zealand, which have both announced public holidays on September 22 and 26, respectively.

The state funeral of the late monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19, at 11 am local time.