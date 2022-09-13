Looks like Ontario won’t declare a public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s death after all.

After Canada declared Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral a federal holiday, Premier Doug Ford announced that September 19 will, instead, be a “day of mourning” for the province.

People are to observe a moment of silence at 1 pm that day, Ford says.

Ford’s decision allows for schools to remain open.

“It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth,” Ford’s statement says.

The Premier encourages Ontarians to use the day of mourning to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Those in Toronto can now sign condolence books for The Queen in person at City Hall and the city’s Civic Centres. A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will also take place at The Cathedral Church of St. James on September 20.