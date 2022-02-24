Spring forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a chilly one

A weather phenomenon known as La Niña could play a role in this year’s spring season, with colder-than-normal Pacific temperatures bringing cool temperatures to Alberta.

AccuWeather released its spring forecast, predicting that an amplified jet stream caused by La Niña could usher in colder air and more frequent systems.

You might also like: What the price of an average house in Alberta buys across Canada

A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

According to meteorologist Brett Anderson, La Niña’s effects will be felt most in Western Canada.

The weather may sound miserable for those who hate bouts of rainy weather, but it could be a boon for ski resorts that may be able to operate an extended season.

“On average, temperatures will be about 1-2°C below normal as a whole during the course of the season,” according to Anderson.

Ocean water temperatures off the western coast of Canada are forecast to be slightly below normal through the spring, which will also contribute to the cool conditions.

Precipitation this spring in Alberta looks like a bit of a mix depending on where you are in the province.

Most of the province will see near normal precipitation; however, the extreme western areas could see above normal amounts and the eastern portions could see below normal amounts.

According to AccuWeather, the concern of an expanding drought is present during the spring in the southern tiers of Alberta.

So don’t get your hopes up for a mild spring in Alberta. It looks like a chilly one may be in store.

Sunday, March 20 is the first official day of spring.