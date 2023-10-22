Parts of Alberta expected to be hit with first significant snowfall of the season

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning folks in Alberta that the season’s first significant snowfall may be on the way tonight.

“Snow will develop over west-central Alberta tonight and move towards the east and south on Monday,” ECCC explained in a special weather statement issued Sunday.

The snow is expected to fall on the central Alberta region this evening and end Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Alberta region, snow may start to fall Monday and end Tuesday evening.

The amount of snowfall will vary significantly across the province “due to initially warm ground temperatures and the duration of snowfall over some regions,” ECCC explained.

About two to five cm is expected in the central region of the province but five to 15 cm of snowfall is possible in the southern areas.

“Higher amounts are possible along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and in the mountain parks,” ECCC said.

Meanwhile, precipitation will initially fall as rain for communities near the US-Canada border and will transition to snow Tuesday night.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” ECCC warns. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”