You can make up to $92,600 working in the stunning Alberta Rockies

Apr 27 2022, 6:30 pm
You can make up to $92,600 working in the stunning Alberta Rockies
Calling all outdoor lovers! Earn some cash while enjoying incredible mountains views with one of many jobs in the Alberta Rockies right now.

We’ve rounded up just a few of the positions currently on offer in areas such as Banff, Lake Louise, Canmore, Jasper, and Kananaskis.

Roles range from Cashier at Miette Hot Springs to Event Manager at the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to Bus Wash Supervisor in Jasper, so regardless of your interests and skillset, you’re bound to find something that works for you!

Plus, with some jobs offering up to $32 per hour or $92,600 annually, the compensation for spending more time in the mountains is looking pretty sweet, too.

Here are some jobs in the Alberta Rockies where you’ll get serious mountain vibes.

Banff & Lake Louise Tourism

Vice President, Marketing
Wage: Undisclosed; compensation package includes a base salary, bonus, full health and dental benefits, and excellent time off opportunities
Type of position: Full-time

Visitor Experience Specialist
Wage: Starting rate is $19.50 per hour
Type of position: Permanent and seasonal positions available

Pursuit

Bus Wash Supervisor (Jasper)
Wage: $20.72 per hour
Type of position: Part-time

Banff Gondola, Custodial Buildings and Grounds
Wage: $16.50 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed

Room Attendant, Elk+Avenue & Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)
Wage: $16.50 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Line Cook (Columbia Icefield)
Wage: $17.50 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Summer 2022 season

Lounge Concierge, Mount Royal Hotel
Wage: $17 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed

Sales & Events Coordinator, Banff Affiliates
Wage: $18.50 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Food & Beverage Supervisor, Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed

Host Supervisor, Sightseeing Tours (Jasper)
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Line Cook, Banff Gondola
Wage: $17.50 to $19.50 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Full-time and part-time positions available

Open Top Tour Guide
Wage: $18.95 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Retail Supervisor, Banff Gondola
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Assistant Front Office Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

Junior Sous Chef
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed

Spa Concierge
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed

Fairmont Banff Springs

1888 Chophouse Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Permanent full-time

Hotel Grounds Supervisor
Wage: Starting at $19.92 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Food & Beverage Assistant Manager – Fairmont Gold
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed

Resort Activities Guide
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Casual

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Director, Operations
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

Powerhouse Engineer
Wage: $32.04 per hour
Type of position: Permanent and temporary positions available

Regional Sales Coordinator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time permanent

Bellperson
Wage: Starting at $17.81 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal and permanent positions available

Visitor Experience Product Development Officer IV or V (Banff)
Wage: From $71,820 to $77,608 per year for PM-04 level and from $85,742 to $92,694 per year for PM-05 level
Type of position: Term/Acting/Assignment-at-level/Possibility of Indeterminate

Welder (Banff)
Wage: $30.07 to $32.68 per hour
Type of position: Indeterminate, or term

Student Attendants – Campground, Visitor Services & Day Use Area (Banff)
Wage: $18.91 to $21.64 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Visitor Services Attendant II – (Visitor Centre/Entry Gates/Various Locations – Banff)
Wage: $24.39 to $26.51 per hour
Type of position: Term Employment – various lengths of season

Administrative roles
Wage: Ranging from $50,980 to $66,089 annually
Type of position: Varies

Lifeguard (Jasper)
Wage: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Park Warden – Experienced Officer Training Program (various locations)
Wage: $66,807 to $75,963
Type of position: Acting, Assignment, Deployment, Indeterminate, Specified period

Cashier, Miette Hot Springs (Jasper)
Wage: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal

Visitor Safety Specialist I (Jasper)
Wage: $74,987 to $85,260 annually
Type of position: Undisclosed

Town of Canmore

Seasonal Day Camp Counsellor
Wage: $18.23
Type of position: Full-time (40 hours) temporary seasonal position

Finance Manager
Wage: Compensation package will be based on skills and experience
Type of position: Term (18 to 24 months)

Waterslide Attendant
Wage: $15.73
Type of position: Casual

Designer/Creator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

Media Coordinator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

Travel Counsellor – Jasper’s Local Experts
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed

Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Banquet Server
Wage: $15 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Full-time

Switchboard Attendant
Wage: Starting at $18 per hour
Type of position: Full-time

Lobby Concierge
Wage: $18 to $20 per hour
Type of position: Full-time

Event Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time

There are plenty more jobs available in the Alberta Rockies right now too, so if you didn’t find what you’re looking for in our list above, head over to the companies’ career pages directly to find other opportunities.

