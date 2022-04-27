You can make up to $92,600 working in the stunning Alberta Rockies

Calling all outdoor lovers! Earn some cash while enjoying incredible mountains views with one of many jobs in the Alberta Rockies right now.

We’ve rounded up just a few of the positions currently on offer in areas such as Banff, Lake Louise, Canmore, Jasper, and Kananaskis.

Roles range from Cashier at Miette Hot Springs to Event Manager at the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to Bus Wash Supervisor in Jasper, so regardless of your interests and skillset, you’re bound to find something that works for you!

Plus, with some jobs offering up to $32 per hour or $92,600 annually, the compensation for spending more time in the mountains is looking pretty sweet, too.

You might also like: 14 companies hiring for nearly 400 jobs in Calgary this May

You can make up to $46 an hour working for the City of Calgary this summer

The City of Calgary is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $176K

Here are some jobs in the Alberta Rockies where you’ll get serious mountain vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

Vice President, Marketing

Wage: Undisclosed; compensation package includes a base salary, bonus, full health and dental benefits, and excellent time off opportunities

Type of position: Full-time

Visitor Experience Specialist

Wage: Starting rate is $19.50 per hour

Type of position: Permanent and seasonal positions available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pursuit Banff Jasper (@pursuitbanffjasper)

Bus Wash Supervisor (Jasper)

Wage: $20.72 per hour

Type of position: Part-time

Banff Gondola, Custodial Buildings and Grounds

Wage: $16.50 per hour

Type of position: Undisclosed

Room Attendant, Elk+Avenue & Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)

Wage: $16.50 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Line Cook (Columbia Icefield)

Wage: $17.50 per hour, plus tips

Type of position: Summer 2022 season

Lounge Concierge, Mount Royal Hotel

Wage: $17 per hour

Type of position: Undisclosed

Sales & Events Coordinator, Banff Affiliates

Wage: $18.50 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Food & Beverage Supervisor, Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)

Wage: $19 per hour

Type of position: Undisclosed

Host Supervisor, Sightseeing Tours (Jasper)

Wage: $19 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Line Cook, Banff Gondola

Wage: $17.50 to $19.50 per hour, plus tips

Type of position: Full-time and part-time positions available

Open Top Tour Guide

Wage: $18.95 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Retail Supervisor, Banff Gondola

Wage: $19 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

Assistant Front Office Manager

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

Assistant Director of Food and Beverage

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

Junior Sous Chef

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Undisclosed

Spa Concierge

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Undisclosed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

1888 Chophouse Manager

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Permanent full-time

Hotel Grounds Supervisor

Wage: Starting at $19.92 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Food & Beverage Assistant Manager – Fairmont Gold

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Undisclosed

Resort Activities Guide

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (@fairmontjpl)

Director, Operations

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

Powerhouse Engineer

Wage: $32.04 per hour

Type of position: Permanent and temporary positions available

Regional Sales Coordinator

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time permanent

Bellperson

Wage: Starting at $17.81 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal and permanent positions available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

Visitor Experience Product Development Officer IV or V (Banff)

Wage: From $71,820 to $77,608 per year for PM-04 level and from $85,742 to $92,694 per year for PM-05 level

Type of position: Term/Acting/Assignment-at-level/Possibility of Indeterminate

Welder (Banff)

Wage: $30.07 to $32.68 per hour

Type of position: Indeterminate, or term

Student Attendants – Campground, Visitor Services & Day Use Area (Banff)

Wage: $18.91 to $21.64 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Visitor Services Attendant II – (Visitor Centre/Entry Gates/Various Locations – Banff)

Wage: $24.39 to $26.51 per hour

Type of position: Term Employment – various lengths of season

Administrative roles

Wage: Ranging from $50,980 to $66,089 annually

Type of position: Varies

Lifeguard (Jasper)

Wage: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Park Warden – Experienced Officer Training Program (various locations)

Wage: $66,807 to $75,963

Type of position: Acting, Assignment, Deployment, Indeterminate, Specified period

Cashier, Miette Hot Springs (Jasper)

Wage: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour

Type of position: Seasonal

Visitor Safety Specialist I (Jasper)

Wage: $74,987 to $85,260 annually

Type of position: Undisclosed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Canmore Kananaskis (@canmorekananaskis)

Seasonal Day Camp Counsellor

Wage: $18.23

Type of position: Full-time (40 hours) temporary seasonal position

Finance Manager

Wage: Compensation package will be based on skills and experience

Type of position: Term (18 to 24 months)

Waterslide Attendant

Wage: $15.73

Type of position: Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)

Designer/Creator

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

Media Coordinator

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

Travel Counsellor – Jasper’s Local Experts

Wage: $19 per hour

Type of position: Undisclosed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis Mountain Lodge (@kananaskislodge)

Banquet Server

Wage: $15 per hour, plus tips

Type of position: Full-time

Switchboard Attendant

Wage: Starting at $18 per hour

Type of position: Full-time

Lobby Concierge

Wage: $18 to $20 per hour

Type of position: Full-time

Event Manager

Wage: Undisclosed

Type of position: Full-time

There are plenty more jobs available in the Alberta Rockies right now too, so if you didn’t find what you’re looking for in our list above, head over to the companies’ career pages directly to find other opportunities.