You can make up to $92,600 working in the stunning Alberta Rockies

Calling all outdoor lovers! Earn some cash while enjoying incredible mountains views with one of many jobs in the Alberta Rockies right now.
We’ve rounded up just a few of the positions currently on offer in areas such as Banff, Lake Louise, Canmore, Jasper, and Kananaskis.
Roles range from Cashier at Miette Hot Springs to Event Manager at the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to Bus Wash Supervisor in Jasper, so regardless of your interests and skillset, you’re bound to find something that works for you!
Plus, with some jobs offering up to $32 per hour or $92,600 annually, the compensation for spending more time in the mountains is looking pretty sweet, too.
Here are some jobs in the Alberta Rockies where you’ll get serious mountain vibes.
Banff & Lake Louise Tourism
Vice President, Marketing
Wage: Undisclosed; compensation package includes a base salary, bonus, full health and dental benefits, and excellent time off opportunities
Type of position: Full-time
Visitor Experience Specialist
Wage: Starting rate is $19.50 per hour
Type of position: Permanent and seasonal positions available
Pursuit
Bus Wash Supervisor (Jasper)
Wage: $20.72 per hour
Type of position: Part-time
Banff Gondola, Custodial Buildings and Grounds
Wage: $16.50 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed
Room Attendant, Elk+Avenue & Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)
Wage: $16.50 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Line Cook (Columbia Icefield)
Wage: $17.50 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Summer 2022 season
Lounge Concierge, Mount Royal Hotel
Wage: $17 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed
Sales & Events Coordinator, Banff Affiliates
Wage: $18.50 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Food & Beverage Supervisor, Mount Royal Hotel (Banff)
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed
Host Supervisor, Sightseeing Tours (Jasper)
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Line Cook, Banff Gondola
Wage: $17.50 to $19.50 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Full-time and part-time positions available
Open Top Tour Guide
Wage: $18.95 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Retail Supervisor, Banff Gondola
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Assistant Front Office Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
Junior Sous Chef
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed
Spa Concierge
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed
Fairmont Banff Springs
1888 Chophouse Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Permanent full-time
Hotel Grounds Supervisor
Wage: Starting at $19.92 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Food & Beverage Assistant Manager – Fairmont Gold
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Undisclosed
Resort Activities Guide
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Casual
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Director, Operations
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
Powerhouse Engineer
Wage: $32.04 per hour
Type of position: Permanent and temporary positions available
Regional Sales Coordinator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time permanent
Bellperson
Wage: Starting at $17.81 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal and permanent positions available
Parks Canada
Visitor Experience Product Development Officer IV or V (Banff)
Wage: From $71,820 to $77,608 per year for PM-04 level and from $85,742 to $92,694 per year for PM-05 level
Type of position: Term/Acting/Assignment-at-level/Possibility of Indeterminate
Welder (Banff)
Wage: $30.07 to $32.68 per hour
Type of position: Indeterminate, or term
Student Attendants – Campground, Visitor Services & Day Use Area (Banff)
Wage: $18.91 to $21.64 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Visitor Services Attendant II – (Visitor Centre/Entry Gates/Various Locations – Banff)
Wage: $24.39 to $26.51 per hour
Type of position: Term Employment – various lengths of season
Administrative roles
Wage: Ranging from $50,980 to $66,089 annually
Type of position: Varies
Lifeguard (Jasper)
Wage: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Park Warden – Experienced Officer Training Program (various locations)
Wage: $66,807 to $75,963
Type of position: Acting, Assignment, Deployment, Indeterminate, Specified period
Cashier, Miette Hot Springs (Jasper)
Wage: $23.20 to $25.21 per hour
Type of position: Seasonal
Visitor Safety Specialist I (Jasper)
Wage: $74,987 to $85,260 annually
Type of position: Undisclosed
Town of Canmore
Seasonal Day Camp Counsellor
Wage: $18.23
Type of position: Full-time (40 hours) temporary seasonal position
Finance Manager
Wage: Compensation package will be based on skills and experience
Type of position: Term (18 to 24 months)
Waterslide Attendant
Wage: $15.73
Type of position: Casual
Tourism Jasper
Designer/Creator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
Media Coordinator
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
Travel Counsellor – Jasper’s Local Experts
Wage: $19 per hour
Type of position: Undisclosed
Kananaskis Mountain Lodge
Banquet Server
Wage: $15 per hour, plus tips
Type of position: Full-time
Switchboard Attendant
Wage: Starting at $18 per hour
Type of position: Full-time
Lobby Concierge
Wage: $18 to $20 per hour
Type of position: Full-time
Event Manager
Wage: Undisclosed
Type of position: Full-time
There are plenty more jobs available in the Alberta Rockies right now too, so if you didn’t find what you’re looking for in our list above, head over to the companies’ career pages directly to find other opportunities.