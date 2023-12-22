"From $1,400 to $2,200 overnight": Albertans share their rent increase experiences

As people flock to call Alberta home, people are sharing the rent increases they have experienced as prices balloon in major cities in the province.

British Columbians have been flooding the province, with Statistics Canada data pointing to roughly 75% of BC’s interprovincial migrant attrition going to Alberta in the latest quarter.

A post on Reddit asked people to speak to rent price increases they have experienced themselves or heard from others, and some responses are grim.

In a recent report by rentals.ca, data shows that Alberta remained the provincial leader for annual growth in apartment rents during November, posting a year-over-year increase of 16.1% to reach an average of $1,695.

Edmonton also overtook Calgary as the leader in rent growth amongst Canada’s largest markets in November, according to the report.

Have you seen your rent undergo a steep increase this year in Alberta? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Omar Sherif