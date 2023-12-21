Alberta's population is growing faster than anywhere else in Canada

Between July and September of 2023, more people moved to Alberta than anywhere else in Canada.

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, the Wild Rose province saw an estimated 1.3% gain in its population during that time, representing a total of 61,118 new people who call Alberta home.

As of October 1, the province’s population was an estimated 4,756,408.

One of the main factors adding to the population spike was interprovincial migration, which represents all movement from one province or territory to another involving a change in the usual place of residence.

Alberta called, BC and Ontario answered

According to the statistics breakdown, around 75% of BC’s interprovincial migrant decrease went to Alberta in the latest quarter.

Ontario was also another major contributor to Alberta’s growth.

Alberta has seen five consecutive quarters of strong interprovincial net gains, and it also marks the first time the province has seen a net gain of 10,000 or more interprovincial migrants for five consecutive quarters since comparable records began in 1971.

A lot of those gains have been linked back to the provincial government’s Alberta is Calling campaign, which targeted people living in Toronto and Vancouver through billboard ads, newspaper ads, and boards on public transit in an attempt to draw them to the province.

It seemed to have worked, as Alberta saw 17,094 net interprovincial migrants, with 29,129 moving into the province from elsewhere in the country and 12,035 leaving.

The campaign recently ended after the migration spike.

International migration was also on the rise in Alberta, with a net total of 39,212, or a net total of 28,434 non-permanent residents and 11,881 immigrants, in the third quarter of 2023.

In comparison, 1,103 residents left the country.

“The gain in non-permanent residents was mostly due to an increase in the number of work and study permit holders,” the report reads.

“And, to a lesser extent, an increase in the number of refugee claimants.”