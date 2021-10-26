Albertans vote to keep daylight saving time in tight referendum

A slim majority of Albertans have voted no on a referendum question to eliminate daylight saving time in the province.

The results from Elections Alberta reveal that 50.1% of Albertans voted no, while 49.9% of Albertans said yes.

You might also like: This is when Alberta's top ski resorts are set to open this year

Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a polar vortex

Alberta reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 25 additional deaths

Nearly 1.1 million Albertans cast their votes on the question last week during the municipal election.

The referendum question Albertans were asked was a simple “yes” or “no” vote and was phrased as: “Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?”

The provincial government previously said that the result of the vote is binding.

Albertans will roll their clocks back one hour on November 7 this year.

The vote on Alberta’s equalization question also received 62% support.