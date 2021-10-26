Here's how to add your COVID-19 vaccine passport to Apple Wallet

In need of a simple way to carry your COVID-19 vaccine information around? You can now add it to your Apple Wallet.

In order for it to work, you must first ensure you have the iOS 15.1 update.

With the iOS 15.1 update, the company says you can securely download and store your verifiable COVID-19 vaccination information in the Health app and add a vaccination card to your Apple Wallet.

So, here’s what you’ve got to do in order to get your vax info ready to roll.

If you received a QR code

You can scan a QR code given to you by your COVID-19 vaccination or test provider to add your verifiable health records to the Health app.

Open the camera app from the home screen, control centre, or lock screen on your iPhone or iPod touch.

Select the rear-facing camera.

Hold your device so that the QR code appears in the viewfinder in the camera app. Your device recognizes the QR code and shows a Health app notification.

Tap the Health app notification.

For verifiable vaccination records, tap add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Health app and Wallet app.

Tap done.

If you received a downloadable file

You can download a verifiable health record given to you by your COVID-19 vaccination or test provider to add the records to the Health app.

Tap the download link on your iPhone or iPod touch.

For verifiable vaccination records, tap add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Health app and Wallet app.

Tap done.

If you have an existing verifiable vaccination record stored in the Health app

Open the Health app.

Tap summary.

Under Vaccination Record, tap add to Wallet.

Once you add your vaccination card to your Apple Wallet, you can view and present it at any time. The front of the card shows your name, the vaccine type, the dates of the doses administered, the issuer, and the QR code.

You won’t be able to share your card between other iPhones, iPod touches or Apple Watch users.

If you want to add when you got your COVID-19 vaccine and tests, you can also store them in your Apple Health app using a QR code or downloadable file.

To view a verifiable health record