HPPY HR to SIMP4ME: Alberta rejected these licence plates last year
Custom licence plates can be a fun way for drivers to add some personality to their vehicles, but it turns out Alberta has some guidelines that prevent you from taking it too far.
Service Alberta has provided Daily Hive with a list of all the rejected custom plates from last year — and some have us asking what people were thinking.
Many of the plates got rejected for being suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste.
“Alberta’s government has a stringent screening process for personalized plates,” Lindsay Milligan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Service Alberta, told Daily Hive, “because Albertans don’t want to see offensive content on the roads.”
Milligan added that the provincial government is authorized to refuse to issue, or recall at any time, any licence plate configuration that is considered inappropriate for a government-issued licence plate.
Sexually suggestive plates are a no-go, and things like ISNUDIE, GETRWET, and B0NEZ0N were rejected.
Service Alberta also doesn’t allow plates that make alcohol or drug references — so no LUXLEAF or HPPY HR on the road for now.
The provincial government also won’t approve any plate that makes reference to weapons, violence, or illegal activity. There were quite a few trying to say things like M5SILE, 01 AMM0, and R0BBNKS that didn’t get a stamp of approval.
Here’s a complete list of proposed custom licence plates that the Alberta government rejected for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Weapons and violence:
- CRDK1LR
- 01 AMM0
- G 22G
- PEWX2
- M5SILE
- LETHL
Alcohol or drug-related:
- YAEGER
- LUXLEAF
- TIN0XY
- NUGS
- BGD0INK
- SKYGIN
- G1NSKY
- GRAG00S
- CBD
- REDP1LL
- BLAIZIN
- X0M0LLY
- BUDLT
- HPPY HR
- GNGR BR
Illegal:
- CRWDKLR
- M4FIA
- R0BBNKS
- 1REDRUM
- AK 01
- ELCH0P0
- AUT0MAG
- AK 7
- SDPIECE
- CHAP0JR
- PEWPEW1
- HTMANN1
- F0B0S
Political and social messaging:
- BY0FFCR
- H1 0FCR
- EXHUMED
- SWAT3
- P0TUS
- LAPD
- STLNLND
- TRDFPPL
- TRMP1
- SKN HED
- IM Q
- HKG0ALS
- 5 0HHH
- XFIVE0
- B0DYBUS
- C0NV0Y
- EFUTRDU
- PANDMIC
- RI0TNT0
- F JKT
Sexual:
- SIMP4ME
- ST0IC69
- KR33MP1
- TW0STRK
- B1MJ0B
- SQKEET
- P00NR
- SHLICK
- 0NLYFAN
- T11111T
- BBGNBBD
- ISNUDIE
- PAPARDR
- 0NIF4NS
- LUVSHAC
- CNTC0UP
- FUFXS
- GETRWET
- SHAGVAN
- S I M P
- RICHSH0
- MUFDVR1
- THEMUFF
- CMFNMB
- MLFHNTR
- DIKWAT
- GRABUSH
- B0NEZ0N
- L0NGB0I
- S1LF
- JUS TNA
Foul language:
- XBADDAZ
- SHTRFUL
- LNGSHTZ
- MINTP0S
- YS0B
- ADH0LE
- BUCKN A
- VIRG0NB
- LFGM
- AMFS
- C FUTT
- VEGANAF
- BTFD
- CPTSHTY
- 5HIRSFL
- IFNFAST
- UABISHH
- USBAW
- 22A TA3
- FNAFAB
- SCHEISS
- FNBR0NC
- FNBAG
- HENIKUF
- 1FASTF
- WTAF
Racial and religious:
- CHNGBNG
- G0GRNG0
- 1WASP
- NIJJER2
- ARYAN
Criteria for personalized Alberta licence plates is available online here.
