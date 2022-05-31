HPPY HR to SIMP4ME: Alberta rejected these licence plates last year

Custom licence plates can be a fun way for drivers to add some personality to their vehicles, but it turns out Alberta has some guidelines that prevent you from taking it too far.

Service Alberta has provided Daily Hive with a list of all the rejected custom plates from last year — and some have us asking what people were thinking.

Many of the plates got rejected for being suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste.

“Alberta’s government has a stringent screening process for personalized plates,” Lindsay Milligan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Service Alberta, told Daily Hive, “because Albertans don’t want to see offensive content on the roads.”

Milligan added that the provincial government is authorized to refuse to issue, or recall at any time, any licence plate configuration that is considered inappropriate for a government-issued licence plate.

Sexually suggestive plates are a no-go, and things like ISNUDIE, GETRWET, and B0NEZ0N were rejected.

Service Alberta also doesn’t allow plates that make alcohol or drug references — so no LUXLEAF or HPPY HR on the road for now.

The provincial government also won’t approve any plate that makes reference to weapons, violence, or illegal activity. There were quite a few trying to say things like M5SILE, 01 AMM0, and R0BBNKS that didn’t get a stamp of approval.

Here’s a complete list of proposed custom licence plates that the Alberta government rejected for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Weapons and violence:

CRDK1LR

01 AMM0

G 22G

PEWX2

M5SILE

LETHL

Alcohol or drug-related:

YAEGER

LUXLEAF

TIN0XY

NUGS

BGD0INK

SKYGIN

G1NSKY

GRAG00S

CBD

REDP1LL

BLAIZIN

X0M0LLY

BUDLT

HPPY HR

GNGR BR

Illegal:

CRWDKLR

M4FIA

R0BBNKS

1REDRUM

AK 01

ELCH0P0

AUT0MAG

AK 7

SDPIECE

CHAP0JR

PEWPEW1

HTMANN1

F0B0S

Political and social messaging:

BY0FFCR

H1 0FCR

EXHUMED

SWAT3

P0TUS

LAPD

STLNLND

TRDFPPL

TRMP1

SKN HED

IM Q

HKG0ALS

5 0HHH

XFIVE0

B0DYBUS

C0NV0Y

EFUTRDU

PANDMIC

RI0TNT0

F JKT

Sexual:

SIMP4ME

ST0IC69

KR33MP1

TW0STRK

B1MJ0B

SQKEET

P00NR

SHLICK

0NLYFAN

T11111T

BBGNBBD

ISNUDIE

PAPARDR

0NIF4NS

LUVSHAC

CNTC0UP

FUFXS

GETRWET

SHAGVAN

S I M P

RICHSH0

MUFDVR1

THEMUFF

CMFNMB

MLFHNTR

DIKWAT

GRABUSH

B0NEZ0N

L0NGB0I

S1LF

JUS TNA

Foul language:

XBADDAZ

SHTRFUL

LNGSHTZ

MINTP0S

YS0B

ADH0LE

BUCKN A

VIRG0NB

LFGM

AMFS

C FUTT

VEGANAF

BTFD

CPTSHTY

5HIRSFL

IFNFAST

UABISHH

USBAW

22A TA3

FNAFAB

SCHEISS

FNBR0NC

FNBAG

HENIKUF

1FASTF

WTAF

Racial and religious:

CHNGBNG

G0GRNG0

1WASP

NIJJER2

ARYAN

Criteria for personalized Alberta licence plates is available online here.

With files from Megan Devlin