IAM LIT to GOTTA P: BC rejected these licence plates last year

May 31 2022, 7:37 pm
TommyLeiSun/Shutterstock

A custom licence plate can be a fun way to add some personality to your vehicle, but it turns out BC has some guidelines that prevent drivers from taking it too far.

The Insurance Corporation of BC has provided Daily Hive a list of all the rejected custom plates from last year — and some are seriously hilarious.

Many of the plates got rejected for being suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste — but that appears open to ICBC’s interpretation. For example, one proposed plate saying FTW (for the win) got rejected.

Sexually suggestive plates are a no-go since ICBC rejected D1LF, 4 PLAY, and IB6UB9.

ICBC also doesn’t allow plates that make alcohol or drug references — so no BLAZEN or JCK DNL on the road for now.

The insurance provider also won’t approve any plate that makes reference to speed OR racing. There were quite a few trying to say I GONE, LCU L8R, or SKRRRT, that didn’t get a stamp of approval.

Here’s a complete list of proposed custom plates that ICBC rejected:

Speed racing or risky driving

  • BCINYA
  • BHANGI
  • BLUBYU
  • BONG 31
  • CHIKEN
  • EVIL’58
  • EVL’58
  • FYMM
  • GO TAPA
  • IAM KGB
  • K BYE
  • K BYEE
  • NIP-TUC
  • NIP-TUK
  • OMGWTF
  • PASSN U
  • PSYCHO
  • RUSHHH
  • SEE YA
  • SEE YAH
  • SPD-04
  • SPEED
  • SPEED-1
  • SPEED-2
  • SPEED-3
  • TITOI
  • WARP 10
  • WARP 9
  • ZIPPE
  • ZIPPEE
  • ZIPPEY
  • 205HP
  • 6 SPEED
  • 7K RPM
  • 99MPH
  • BLAZEN
  • CAN FLY
  • HAMR IT
  • HUREUP
  • I GONE
  • JET SPD
  • LCU L84
  • MRK7 R
  • RH8 GTR
  • RIP AMG
  • SKRRRT
  • SPDBRD
  • STRT CYA
  • THEBEST

Suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste:

  • 2-SKEET
  • 7PPPIG
  • BAROOD
  • BIT CHN
  • BLA-KIE
  • BLK LYF
  • BLK-ICE
  • BLT2FCK
  • CUN 10
  • DAKU
  • DEV1LX
  • DUNALI
  • SPADA
  • EV1LST
  • EVILE
  • EVILL
  • FCANCR
  • FK 99
  • FKCNCR
  • FN WEEB
  • FROGGY
  • FTW
  • GOOZE
  • GOTTA P
  • GUNDAY
  • HITMAN
  • HPK HKR
  • HRD ROD
  • I M LIT
  • ILL SUE
  • ISHT
  • JAP
  • KAOTIK
  • KUROI
  • LOOSER
  • LOSER
  • MAYHEM
  • ORGSM
  • OUTLAW
  • PAWG
  • PI PI
  • PIPI
  • PIPIG
  • PLS B18
  • RIP
  • SS
  • THGLFE
  • TTS3XY
  • UB6 IB9

Alcohol or drug-related:

  • AKH LAL
  • BLAZE
  • BLAZEN
  • JAI SAI
  • JCKDNL
  • JD N07
  • KARUNA
  • NOT USN
  • NOT UZN
  • OM SAI
  • PAGAN-Q
  • PCO 1
  • PCP-9
  • PUB 1
  • RED EYE
  • SAI
  • SABABA
  •  SAINATH
  • SH1R8Z
  • SHROOM
  • VIN DVA
  • VIN GRL
  • WHISKY
  • 420 2GO
  • 420-2GO
  • 4TWENTY
  • AB33R
  • ABEER
  • ABEER7
  • BLIZZY
  • DEALER
  • FEEEM
  • LAVA U
  • LAVAU
  • LDH ALE
  • MASI
  • NAGNI
  • SEDATE
  • PFIZER
  • PINK LDY
  • SHIRAZ
  • WE VAPE

Trademark or intellectual property:

  • APPLE
  • BATMAN
  • HULK
  • MARVEL
  • AVI S
  • GUCCI
  • JAGUAR
  • UBER
  • AMOY
  • EVACA
  • INDIAN
  • TONKA
  • BMW
  • FORD
  • TOYOTA
  • COHIBA
  • RIVIAN
  • YAMAYHA

Abusive, obscene, or derogatory:

  • 4EVR BS
  • ADIK
  • ASSMAN
  • BAD ASS
  • BD4SS
  • BS 100
  • BS CLUB
  • BS SIS
  • CUTE BS
  • J4PMAN
  • JFDI
  • KOO-NCK
  • NWGFFO
  • PUK-1
  • U2 MOFO
  • Y EATER

Religion or public figures

  • 1 0NK4R
  • 10NKAR
  • 1 ONKAR
  • 1 ARDAS
  • 5Z-VUDU
  • AJOONI
  • ARDAS
  • ASURA
  • ASURA1
  • BALAJI
  • BAPS
  • D MON7
  • DEMON 7
  • DEMON21
  • DEMONX
  • DVLMAN
  • G0EL
  • G-NANAK
  • GOEL
  • HESUS
  • HETHN1
  • ISLAM
  • JAPJI
  • JAPJI 1
  • JAJPJI-G
  • JBHOLE
  • JBNATH
  • JJBHOL
  • JJSHIV
  • JSHNKR
  • LUCIFR
  • NOT OJ
  • NOT-OJ
  • PASTOR
  • PBX95
  • PCR95
  • RAAVAN
  • REVDEB
  • SATNAM
  • SESEJ
  • TAIGA
  • TGC
  • TGC-AU
  • TS VUDU
  • UMIYA
  • V00D00
  • UMIYA
  • V15HNU
  • V1SHNU
  • VI5HNU
  • VOODOO
  • X DEMON
  • XDEMON

Sexually suggestive:

  • 4 PLAY
  • 4SBWU
  • BTFU
  • D1LF
  • F HUGH
  • FHUGH
  • IB6UB9
  • IV PLAY
  • JMAN69
  • KIKI
  • PUN 69
  • RATED-X
  • RIVIAN
  • ROGUE1
  • SEX-ME
  • TACO
  • TA-CO
  • X DHOT
  • XBTFUX
  • YONEX

Violence, criminal, or gun-related

  • 12 BORE
  • 3NOT3
  • 47-WALE
  • 27-W4LE
  • GLAIVE
  • FUNN
  • IMAK 47
  • MK EK9
  • R-77
  • 0G JATT
  • BULLET
  • 13 OG
  • 2-F4ST
  • 2-FAST
  • AIR C4
  • C4 AIR
  • D44KU
  • DAAKU
  • DAAKU X
  • D-GNR8
  • EVIL BB
  • FROGGY
  • K1LL M3
  • KILL M3
  • KILLA B
  • KOONCK
  • KOONUX
  • LAWLSS
  • M9
  • MZ9
  • OG
  • OG 13
  • PEW PEW
  • PEW-PEW
  • POYSUN
  • RA1-FLE
  • RAI-FAL
  • REDRUM
  • RIP X
  • RIP-AMG
  • RK 01
  • TRIGR
  • ZUMZUM

 

