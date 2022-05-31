IAM LIT to GOTTA P: BC rejected these licence plates last year

A custom licence plate can be a fun way to add some personality to your vehicle, but it turns out BC has some guidelines that prevent drivers from taking it too far.

The Insurance Corporation of BC has provided Daily Hive a list of all the rejected custom plates from last year — and some are seriously hilarious.

Many of the plates got rejected for being suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste — but that appears open to ICBC’s interpretation. For example, one proposed plate saying FTW (for the win) got rejected.

Sexually suggestive plates are a no-go since ICBC rejected D1LF, 4 PLAY, and IB6UB9.

ICBC also doesn’t allow plates that make alcohol or drug references — so no BLAZEN or JCK DNL on the road for now.

The insurance provider also won’t approve any plate that makes reference to speed OR racing. There were quite a few trying to say I GONE, LCU L8R, or SKRRRT, that didn’t get a stamp of approval.

Here’s a complete list of proposed custom plates that ICBC rejected:

Speed racing or risky driving

BCINYA

BHANGI

BLUBYU

BONG 31

CHIKEN

EVIL’58

EVL’58

FYMM

GO TAPA

IAM KGB

K BYE

K BYEE

NIP-TUC

NIP-TUK

OMGWTF

PASSN U

PSYCHO

RUSHHH

SEE YA

SEE YAH

SPD-04

SPEED

SPEED-1

SPEED-2

SPEED-3

TITOI

WARP 10

WARP 9

ZIPPE

ZIPPEE

ZIPPEY

205HP

6 SPEED

7K RPM

99MPH

BLAZEN

CAN FLY

HAMR IT

HUREUP

I GONE

JET SPD

LCU L84

MRK7 R

RH8 GTR

RIP AMG

SKRRRT

SPDBRD

STRT CYA

THEBEST

Suggestive, offensive, or not in good taste:

2-SKEET

7PPPIG

BAROOD

BIT CHN

BLA-KIE

BLK LYF

BLK-ICE

BLT2FCK

CUN 10

DAKU

DEV1LX

DUNALI

SPADA

EV1LST

EVILE

EVILL

FCANCR

FK 99

FKCNCR

FN WEEB

FROGGY

FTW

GOOZE

GOTTA P

GUNDAY

HITMAN

HPK HKR

HRD ROD

I M LIT

ILL SUE

ISHT

JAP

KAOTIK

KUROI

LOOSER

LOSER

MAYHEM

ORGSM

OUTLAW

PAWG

PI PI

PIPI

PIPIG

PLS B18

RIP

SS

THGLFE

TTS3XY

UB6 IB9

Alcohol or drug-related:

AKH LAL

BLAZE

BLAZEN

JAI SAI

JCKDNL

JD N07

KARUNA

NOT USN

NOT UZN

OM SAI

PAGAN-Q

PCO 1

PCP-9

PUB 1

RED EYE

SAI

SABABA

SAINATH

SH1R8Z

SHROOM

VIN DVA

VIN GRL

WHISKY

420 2GO

420-2GO

4TWENTY

AB33R

ABEER

ABEER7

BLIZZY

DEALER

FEEEM

LAVA U

LAVAU

LDH ALE

MASI

NAGNI

SEDATE

PFIZER

PINK LDY

SHIRAZ

WE VAPE

Trademark or intellectual property:

APPLE

BATMAN

HULK

MARVEL

AVI S

GUCCI

JAGUAR

UBER

AMOY

EVACA

INDIAN

TONKA

BMW

FORD

TOYOTA

COHIBA

RIVIAN

YAMAYHA

Abusive, obscene, or derogatory:

4EVR BS

ADIK

ASSMAN

BAD ASS

BD4SS

BS 100

BS CLUB

BS SIS

CUTE BS

J4PMAN

JFDI

KOO-NCK

NWGFFO

PUK-1

U2 MOFO

Y EATER

Religion or public figures

1 0NK4R

10NKAR

1 ONKAR

1 ARDAS

5Z-VUDU

AJOONI

ARDAS

ASURA

ASURA1

BALAJI

BAPS

D MON7

DEMON 7

DEMON21

DEMONX

DVLMAN

G0EL

G-NANAK

GOEL

HESUS

HETHN1

ISLAM

JAPJI

JAPJI 1

JAJPJI-G

JBHOLE

JBNATH

JJBHOL

JJSHIV

JSHNKR

LUCIFR

NOT OJ

NOT-OJ

PASTOR

PBX95

PCR95

RAAVAN

REVDEB

SATNAM

SESEJ

TAIGA

TGC

TGC-AU

TS VUDU

UMIYA

V00D00

UMIYA

V15HNU

V1SHNU

VI5HNU

VOODOO

X DEMON

XDEMON

Sexually suggestive:

4 PLAY

4SBWU

BTFU

D1LF

F HUGH

FHUGH

IB6UB9

IV PLAY

JMAN69

KIKI

PUN 69

RATED-X

RIVIAN

ROGUE1

SEX-ME

TACO

TA-CO

X DHOT

XBTFUX

YONEX

Violence, criminal, or gun-related