This $32.5M Alberta ranch is for sale and and it's ALL yeehaw vibes

Jul 16 2024, 7:03 pm
A sprawling ranch with more than 3,000 acres of land and a dazzling home is up for grabs in western Alberta, and it’s giving the most yeehaw vibes.

Listed for a whopping $32,500,000, Scott Lake Ranch is located in Rocky View County and sits along the Trans-Canada Highway.

What you should know about this property is that within it lie 25 legal parcels totalling a shade over 3,000 acres, strategically positioned with direct access to the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Guided by the Scott Lake Area Structure Plan (ASP), parcels of the ranch are poised for both commercial and residential development—a testament to visionary opportunity in the heart of the West,” its listing touts.

Nestled in the gorgeous terrain stands a 5,000-square-foot estate home.

The listing doesn’t give any clues as to how many bedrooms and bathrooms the mansion has, but it sure looks huge!

There’s also an additional home for a caretaker, so you know all the animals on the ranch will be taken care of, and the place will be looking immaculate.

“With commercial and residential zoning and significant potential for conservation initiatives, it offers a rare chance to claim a piece of Alberta’s soul,” the listing added.

If you had the deep pockets to be able to buy this Alberta ranch, would you go for it? Let us know in the comments below.

