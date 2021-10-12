Last call: Albertans eligible for $100 for COVID-19 vaccine ends soon

Albertans eligible to receive a $100 debit card for getting their COVID-19 vaccine have just a couple of days to register.

Residents 18 and older have until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 14, to receive their first or second dose and register online.

You might also like: Stunning aurora borealis lights up the sky across Alberta (PHOTOS)

Snow blankets parts of Alberta over Thanksgiving long weekend

Hitting the slopes? This Alberta ski resort says you need a COVID-19 vaccine

After getting their COVID-19 vaccination, individuals can go to alberta.ca/VaccineDebitCard and register online to receive the prefilled debit card.

Alberta Health will validate all registrations against provincial immunization data. CIBC will distribute the debit cards on behalf of the provincial government.

As of October 11, 152,063 Albertans have registered to receive the $100 prefilled debit card, according to a news release.

“Getting the shot may not be easy for every Albertan,” said Jason Copping, Minister of Health. “This incentive offsets some of the associated costs for Albertans. If you got a first or second dose during this time frame, make sure you register.”

Debit cards are being mailed to Albertans throughout October. Additional eligible registrants will receive their cards in November and December.