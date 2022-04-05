Kenney coins term "the laptop class" in bizarre tweet slamming The Globe and Mail

News

Apr 5 2022, 10:07 pm
Alberta Newsroom/Flickr | Alones/Shutterstock

It appears that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has coined a new phrase in response to a recent article published by The Globe and Mail.

The article, entitled Doug Ford (and Jason Kenney, Scott Moe and John Horgan) should hit the brakes on taxpayer money to subsidize drivers, takes a look at the methods that several Canadian premiers are using to combat the high cost of fuel across the country.

In Alberta, the provincial government has lifted its fuel tax to help ease the strain of record-high gas prices, resulting in a decrease of 13 cents per litre at the pump. With this fuel tax break, the government will see an estimated $100 to $115 million decrease in revenue for each of the first three months, according to a press release.

Kenney seemed to take issue with The Globe and Mail’s article, tweeting an image of the story’s headline and saying, “So predictable. From the 16th floor of their downtown Toronto office tower, the Globe & Mail editorial board tut-tuts provincial govts for cutting gas taxes for working people.”

The Alberta premier goes on to add, “The laptop class really doesn’t care about the challenges facing people who have to drive to work.”

Many Twitter users were left scratching their heads over the term “the laptop class,” especially because Kenney appears to be using it to mean people who work from home and don’t have to worry about high fuel prices.

“What happens if I drive my car to work and bring my laptop with me. What class am I?” said one Twitter user.

“The Premier of Alberta just slammed anyone who uses a laptop as elitist,” another chimed in.

Others took to Twitter to voice their confusion about Kenney’s term “the laptop class” as well.

The Globe and Mail article comes just days after Kenney held a media availability for the launch of the fuel tax break for Albertans on April 1, after which he struggled to fill up his tank.

