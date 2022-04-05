Alberta has the most distracted drivers in Canada: study

A new survey shows that Albertans perform the most distracted driving behaviours in Canada, as opposed to Quebec, where drivers participate in the lowest amount of these actions.

Every time you get behind the wheel, chances are your phone is with you. And while your cell phone should be left in your pocket or purse, most of the time, they don’t go too far.

As part of Rates.ca fourth annual distracted driving survey, 43% of Canadians admit to using a mobile device while on the roads.

According to the study, this includes using maps, listening to music, checking messages, and making calls on an unmounted device.

“All of these actions constitute an offence, which varies across provinces,” says the survey. “But distracted driving takes many forms. Anything that robs your attention from the road can still yield fatal consequences.”

Rates.ca says Alberta has the highest percentage of people who admit to distracted driving behaviours.

Out of nine distracting behaviours, 77% of Albertans admit to eating or drinking a non-alcoholic beverage while behind the wheel, 65% look at or talk to their passengers, and 60% reach for an object in the car when driving.

When it comes to technology devices, 37% of Albertans use geo navigational apps on an unmounted hand-held device, 33% check messages when stopped at a traffic light, 19% make phone calls on a hand-held device, and 13% text or instant message on a hand-held device.

Of those surveyed, 6% said that they have watched a video on a hand-held device while driving, while 3% have taken a video.

Rates.ca says a whopping 83% of Canadian drivers say they engage in at least one of these behaviours, including eating, drinking, talking to a passenger, or reaching for an object while driving.

Despite the high volume of participation in these actions, 58% of Canadian participants believe distracted driving is the biggest risk on our roads.

The study says that distracted driving will affect auto insurance premiums differently from province to province. The penalties in Alberta include a $300 fine and three demerit points.

Distracted driving transcends technology

Distracted driving is typically associated with cellphone use, but Rates.ca says various activities that may seem harmless are considered a distraction.

The survey says that searching for an object, eating, or drinking a non-alcoholic beverage diverts your attention away from the road.

For example, in Alberta and British Columbia, personal grooming counts as distracted driving. Whereas in Ontario, the province’s distracted driving law only applies to electronic devices. However, more than half (58%) of respondents believe eating or drinking a beverage while driving is a safe activity compared to technological distractions.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, inattentive-related traffic deaths have increased by 29% from 2020 to 2021, while alcohol-and drug-related traffic deaths declined by 46% in the same time frame.

The survey says Canadians are taking part in what it calls “select distractions” because they believe they’re safe. Examples include eating and drinking, talking to passengers while in motion, checking messages while at a red light or stop sign, and, unfortunately, even making social media posts — especially TikTok.

“Distracted driving isn’t just unsafe; it’s costly, too. Not only is there the fine you may receive from police — there’s also the toll this infraction can take on your auto insurance rate,” says Rates.ca. “Distracted driving can impact your auto premium differently from province to province. So, if your own safety, and the safety of others, isn’t enough of an incentive to stay alert while driving, it’s possible an auto premium increase might pave the way toward safer driving practices among Canadians.”

With files from Ty Jadah