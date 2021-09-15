Kenney, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update on Wednesday evening

Premier Jason Kenney will deliver an update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday evening as the fourth wave swells in communities across the province.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will join Kenney at 6 pm.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will also be attending.

The last time Kenney and Hinshaw provided a joint press conference was September 3.

There are currently 822 Albertans in hospital with the virus, including 212 in the ICU.