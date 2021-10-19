Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

There were 531 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Tuesday.

The number of active infections in the province now sits at 11,402, a decrease of 900 cases since Monday. Today’s new case count follows 607 infections reported on Monday, 791 on Sunday, and 783 on Saturday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 316,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 302,574 since recovered.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,988, with 12 new deaths caused by the virus found over the last 24 hours.

Alberta saw a testing positivity rate of approximately 6.5% on October 18.

There are currently 964 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 218 in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 70.64% are unvaccinated. Partially vaccinated people make up 5.39% of hospitalizations, while 23.96% are fully vaccinated.

As of October 18, 86.1% of the province’s eligible population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.6% are fully immunized with two shots. A total of 6,368,880 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.