Jyoti Gondek to be Calgary's first female mayor

Jyoti Gondek has been named Calgary’s next mayor-elect, making history as the first female to have this role.

Calgary’s 2021 municipal election was held on Monday, October 18, with advance voting open from October 4 to 10. According to Elections Calgary’s unofficial results, Gondek has 45% of the overall votes at the time of writing, which puts her 57,832 votes ahead of second-place candidate Jeromy Farkas.

Gondek has a total of 172,314 votes, with 256 of 259 tabulators reported.

You might also like: 8 of the best comeback tweets from Mayor Nenshi

Racial school bullying seen by more than half of Canadian youth

Pfizer officially asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids five to 11

“As your mayor, I will lead with courage, with conviction, and with humility,” Gondek said during her victory speech on Monday night. “I will be with you every step of the way as we encounter the unknown and we make our way through unforeseen challenges.”

Calgary – thank you. I love you. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) October 19, 2021

Gondek has served one term as Calgary’s Ward 3 city councillor and will be Calgary’s 37th mayor.

As Calgary’s first female mayor, Jyoti Gondek will replace Naheed Nenshi, who has served as the city’s leader since 2010 and was the first Muslim mayor of a large North American city.

Nenshi expressed his congratulations to Gondek on Twitter on Monday evening.

Calgary’s new mayor and city council members will be sworn in at City Hall on Monday, October 25.

In addition to municipal elections in both Calgary and Edmonton on October 18, Albertans voted on two referendums this month. The first was in regard to removing equalization payments from the Constitution, and the other was about whether to switch to permanent daylight time, eliminating Daylight Saving Time and the need to switch our clocks twice a year.

The official results of the referendum votes are expected to be released by Elections Alberta at 11 am on Tuesday, October 26.